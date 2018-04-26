Covr Financial Technologies appoints Chris Growney to Board of Directors; Gregory Fleming and Robert Kerzner, join Covr's Advisory Board

Growney is a founding board member of the Bank of Manhattan, a CFA charterholder and a graduate of Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Brian Finn, chairman of the Covr Financial Technologies Board, said "Chris Growney is an outstanding addition to Covr's Board of Directors. In addition to his diverse investment and advisory background, Chris has intimate knowledge of Boise's expanding technology center, having established a successful business there, and will assist Covr in its growth planning as well as help to attract top technology talent."

In addition, Covr announced that Gregory Fleming, CEO of Rockefeller Capital Management, and Robert Kerzner, President and CEO of LIMRA, LOMA and LL Global have joined the Covr Advisory Board.

A longtime financial services executive, Fleming was previously president of Morgan Stanley Wealth and Asset Management. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Fleming was president and COO of Merrill Lynch. He served in several executive roles at Merrill for 17 years.

Kerzner leads the world's largest association of life insurance and financial services companies representing more than 1,200 members across 64 countries, including most of the world's largest institutions within life insurance and financial services. He was previously executive vice president and head of the individual life division of Hartford Life, Inc.

"We are pleased to welcome both Greg and Bob to the Covr Advisory Board," said Finn. "We see this as a tremendous opportunity to add an advisor with Greg's knowledge of the financial institution marketplace along with Bob's unique industry perspective across both life insurance and financial services. They are both highly regarded in their industries, and we look forward to their unique perspectives as we continue to grow the Covr business."

The Covr platform connects life insurance products from nearly twenty major insurers to financial institutions and financial advisors, enabling them to offer insurance protection that is simple, straightforward and transparent to their customers.

The Covr Advisory Board includes in addition to Chairman Brian Finn, former president of Credit Suisse First Boston; Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest as well as senior executive roles at Bank of America, Citigroup and Smith Barney; Hans Morris, managing partner, Nyca Partners, chairman of Lending Club, formerly president of Visa; Brady Dougan, former CEO of Credit Suisse; Gary W. Parr, senior managing director at Apollo Global Management; Neal Wolin, former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Treasury and former executive vice president and general for The Hartford Financial Services Group; Robert Kerzner, President and CEO of LIMRA, LOMA and LL Global and former executive vice president, life division of Hartford Life, and Matt Muta, vice president, IT Innovation and Commercial Technology, Delta Air Lines, formerly Microsoft's global managing director for Hospitality and Travel.

About Covr

Covr is a digital life insurance platform that makes it easy to protect what matters most: you and your family. Covr partners with financial institutions that share the belief that life insurance should be both simple and transparent. Through Covr's technology, financial advisors and their customers can research and purchase affordable life insurance from well-known insurance companies without the hassles of the traditional process - all within a matter of minutes. Covr's investors include four leading venture capital firms: Nyca Partners, Commerce Ventures, Connectivity Capital Partners and Contour Venture Partners. Offices: Boise, New York, Austin, Minneapolis, Hartford.

