LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway , a leading wellness tech company recognized as a Wirecutter's Top Picks for 10 years and by The 2024 Parents Kids' Sleep Awards , announced new colors to their award-winning Airmega product line. The compact Airmega 100 is now available in a sleek black finish and the powerful Airmega ProX can be purchased in a new, sophisticated white colorway.

Coway Expands Award-Winning, Small-Room Airmega Purifier Line with Stylish New Colors

The extension of Coway's product line aims to offer high-performance air purifiers that fit all customers' needs. With the launch of these two additions, shoppers are provided with a variety of designs to fit any preference. The new color options provide shoppers with even more choices when selecting an air purifier that matches their lifestyle and space.

The Airmega 100, Coway's second best-selling product after the Airmega Mighty AP-1512H that has sold out twice since launching in January, now features a modern black design that seamlessly blends into interiors, making it a visually appealing addition to homes, offices, or dorm rooms. This addition to Coway's small room product line offers 360° air intake and a 3-stage filtration system that efficiently filters harmful pollutants and purifies spaces up to 810 square feet every hour. It is the most affordable Airmega model in Coway's product line and uses proprietary technology to capture 99.999%1 of nano-sized particles down to 0.01 microns, smaller than most allergens, bacteria, mold, and viruses.

The Airmega ProX delivers exceptional air quality with its HyperCaptive Air Filtration system and can clean the air in small spaces to areas nearly the size of an NBA basketball court. It is equipped with dual motors and Max2 filters that combine activated carbon and Green True HEPA filtration to clean the air faster and more efficiently. Plus, its portable design with wheels and a hidden handle makes it easy to move around the home. The Airmega ProX is Coway's most powerful model yet and is the perfect solution for those seeking clean, healthy air in both small and large spaces. It purifies 2,126 ft² in 30 minutes and 4,253 ft² in 60 minutes.

To purchase or learn more about Coway's line of Airmega air purifiers, visit Cowaymega.com or Amazon .

About Coway

Coway (S. Korea: KRX 021240) is the leading wellness tech company behind award-winning product lines including Airmega air purifiers and Bidetmega for bathrooms. Coway was founded in Korea in 1989 and has maintained an obsession with home health for over three decades. The company has grown into a global leader in intensive research, engineering and innovation, amassing more than 6,800 intellectual property rights for its proprietary technology. The purifiers have been part of Wirecutter's Top Picks for 10 years and have won multiple awards from respected outlets, like Parents, GQ, Apartment Therapy, and more.

Coway's R&D Center which houses the company's largest environmental technology research institute, is Asia's largest lab dedicated to air, water, and sleep technologies. More than 400 researchers collaborate together to design, develop, and test cutting-edge products that help people live healthier. Coway's U.S. headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California and extends their reach to Canada. For more information, visit https://cowaymega.com or http://newsroom.coway.com .

