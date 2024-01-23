Coway Expands Cutting-Edge Air Purifier Product Line With Launch of Affordable, Cylindrical Model for Small Spaces: The Airmega 100

First Airmega With 360° Air Intake Turns Cozy Areas Into Wellness Sanctuaries With Robust, 3-Stage, HEPA Air Filtration System

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway , a leading wellness tech company, today launched the Airmega 100 air purifier, adding an affordable option for smaller spaces to its U.S. lineup of best-in-class products for cleaner air. The newest product is Airmega's first cylindrical model and launches at Coway's most affordable price point ever. Whether it's reducing allergens and viruses, removing smoke or eliminating unpleasant odors, the Airmega 100 efficiently filters harmful pollutants and purifies indoor air for healthier living.

At $129.99, the Airmega 100 features 360° air intake and a 3-stage HEPA filtration system that efficiently filters harmful pollutants and purifies the air within an 810-square-foot space every hour. Weighing just over six pounds and standing at 16 inches tall, its smaller footprint and coverage area make it perfect for apartments, bedrooms, nurseries, home offices, pet sleeping areas, dorm rooms, closets or other enclosed spaces. Using proprietary technology, the Airmega 100 captures 99.999%1 of nano-sized particles down to 0.01 microns, which is smaller than most allergens, bacteria, mold and viruses. See it in action here .

Coway is launching the Airmega 100 at a key moment, with the tripledemic of viruses currently spiking in the U.S. and many Americans looking for ways to protect their families from the illnesses going around this winter. At the same time, wet winter weather can increase mold spores within homes, triggering indoor allergy suffering even before peak allergy season starts in the spring. In addition, humans require more rest during colder months to maintain optimal health and poor air conditions play a significant role in reducing sleep quality. The Airmega 100 has been meticulously designed with features that promote healthy air and rejuvenating rest.

The Airmega100's array of scientifically-backed features include:

Real-Time Air Quality Indicator (AQI): AQI lighting in the unique, translucent grill changes color to provide updates on the space's air quality: blue (good), green (moderate), orange (bad), and purple (very bad).

AQI lighting in the unique, translucent grill changes color to provide updates on the space's air quality: blue (good), green (moderate), orange (bad), and purple (very bad). Auto Mode & Precise Particle Sensor: When in Auto Mode, the particle sensor assesses the air quality and automatically adjusts airflow to the appropriate speed. At only PM2.5, the sensor is more sensitive than most other air purifiers on the market.

When in Auto Mode, the particle sensor assesses the air quality and automatically adjusts airflow to the appropriate speed. At only PM2.5, the sensor is more sensitive than most other air purifiers on the market. Whisper Quiet Sleep Mode & Nightlight: The nightlight in the translucent grill provides gentle illumination that won't disrupt your rest, and sensitive sleepers can activate Sleep Mode to turn off all lighting. At only 20 decibels – the volume of a whisper – the Airmega 100 is quieter than top competitors as it generates fresh air overnight.

The nightlight in the translucent grill provides gentle illumination that won't disrupt your rest, and sensitive sleepers can activate Sleep Mode to turn off all lighting. At only 20 decibels – the volume of a whisper – the Airmega 100 is quieter than top competitors as it generates fresh air overnight. Energy Saving Technology: The ENERGY STAR-certified device's power consumption is only 25W (watts per hour), which is lower than competitors' and reduces electricity costs. To save even more energy, set the Airmega 100 to automatically turn off after one, two, four or eight hours.

The ENERGY STAR-certified device's power consumption is only 25W (watts per hour), which is lower than competitors' and reduces electricity costs. To save even more energy, set the Airmega 100 to automatically turn off after one, two, four or eight hours. Year-Long Filter Longevity: The Airmega 100's filter only needs to be changed about once a year, which means money savings on replacement costs. Lights automatically indicate when the filters need to be replaced.

To learn more about the Airmega 100 or purchase it in the U.S., visit cowaymega.com or Amazon .

About Coway

Coway (S.Korea: KRX 021240) is the leading wellness tech company behind award-winning product lines including Airmega air purifiers, Bidetmega for bathrooms, and Aquamega water purifiers. Coway was founded in Korea in 1989 and has maintained an obsession with home health for over three decades. The company has grown into a global leader in intensive research, engineering and innovation, amassing more than 6,800 intellectual property rights for its proprietary technology.

The Coway R&D Center, the company's environmental technology research institute, is Asia's largest lab dedicated to air, water and sleep technologies. A team of over 400 researchers collaborate there to design, develop and test cutting-edge products that help people live healthier. Coway's U.S. headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit https://cowaymega.com or http://newsroom.coway.com .

CONTACT: Rebecca Lew | Coway US PR Lead | [email protected]

SOURCE Coway