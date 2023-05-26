Coway's R&D Center Becomes a CSA-Qualified Witness Laboratory

  • Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute recognized as a CSA-qualified witness laboratory for electronic and electrical safety testing

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," announced today that Coway's Seoul-based R&D Center, the Environmental Technology Research Institute, has received Witnessed Manufacturer's Testing for Certification (WMTC) certificate from CSA. Coway has officially become a CSA-qualified witness laboratory.

CSA Group is a global organization dedicated to safety, social good and sustainability. They are a leader in North American standards development and in product testing, inspection, and certification around the world.  CSA Group is also a nationally recognized testing laboratory (NRTL) in the United States, as well as accredited by Standards Council of Canada (SCC) which is Canada's voice on standards and accreditation. CSA Group is providing certification for over 360 categories of CSA/ANSI/IEC/UL standards related to a wide range of products, including electronics and electrical products.

CSA evaluates the testing laboratory's analytical capabilities according to strict evaluation criteria and grants the designated testing laboratory qualification.

Following a rigorous evaluation of the testing laboratory's analytical capabilities according to strict evaluation criteria, CSA Group granted Coway's R&D Center the WMTC certificate for meeting international standards as a product safety testing laboratory. The certification allows Coway to test new products within its own R&D Center.

"Our qualification as a CSA witness laboratory demonstrates that Coway's in-house testing system adheres to the highest global requirements, enabling us to act swiftly in gaining CSA certifications in the North American market," said Park Chan-Jeong, head of Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute. "In the future, we'll continue to provide our customers with reliable products while contributing to product safety as a comprehensive global safety certification testing laboratory."

In addition to the CSA qualification, Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute has been recognized for its test and analysis capabilities by many other certification bodies. These include approval as a designated TÜV SÜD testing laboratory, TSP (Technical Service Provider) by WQA (Water Quality Association), an international testing laboratory with accreditation from KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme), and a drinking water quality inspection agency by South Korea's Ministry of the Environment.

About Coway Co., Ltd. 

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

