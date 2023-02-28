Cowbell 365 Elevates Policyholder Experience with Cyber Claims Handling and Risk Mitigation

Enhanced service provides continuous pre- and post-incident support delivered by cyber risk experts

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced Cowbell 365, an around-the-clock service that offers policyholders comprehensive support for risk improvement and incident response. Cowbell 365 provides 24-hour availability every day of the week, 365 days of the year, bringing unprecedented levels of expertise and responsiveness from its in-house team of dedicated cyber claims specialists and cyber risk engineers.

Risk remediation and incident preparedness make the difference between low- and high-impact incidents that can lead to weeks of business interruption, reputational harm, and other losses. The World Economic Forum's 2023 Global Cyber Security Outlook reports, "smaller organizations do not often have the capacity to respond to incidents and are more likely to be economically paralyzed by a major attack. This should make preparation for cyberattacks on suppliers a part of cyber-resilience measures and business continuity planning."

"Cyber incidents are the worst days in the professional life of many of our policyholders," says Theresa Le, chief claims officer at Cowbell. "We are proud to offer them 24/7 access to Cowbell cyber specialists to provide expert guidance when they need it the most."

Through Cowbell 365, policyholders have a trusted partner on constant watch and ready to respond in an instant, so the moment there is a cyber incident, Cowbell's resources are immediately deployed.

"A Cowbell cyber insurance policy goes well beyond a risk transfer option," said Manu Singh, vice president of risk engineering at Cowbell. "It represents the ability of high-caliber experts in cyber claims and risk engineering to mitigate and strengthen the cyber risk posture of an organization, helping policyholders become proactive in their approach to cybersecurity and incident response mitigation."

Cowbell has redefined cyber insurance through its unique claims and risk engineering servicing. An entire team of in-house cyber professionals is behind the policy, including experienced cyber claims counsel and specialists, a cyber claims operations team dedicated to swift payments and claims processing, and best-in-class incident response vendors. In addition, risk engineers monitor the threat landscape and proactively assist policyholders in adopting industry best cybersecurity practices.

"Cyberattacks are always traumatic. How Cowbell handles cyber claims for our clients - with the highest levels of attention, empathy, and expertise - is exemplary in the cyber insurance industry," says Ray Hughes, owner at Hughes-Plumer and Associates. "Even better, the way Cowbell works with policyholders to continuously improve their risk profile is game-changing, further demonstrating their extraordinary commitment and dedication."

In all ransom claims reported to Cowbell, a ransom payment is necessary less than 25% of the time, demonstrating the vast majority of Cowbell policyholders have viable backups, effective business continuity and recovery plans, and strategies to recover from ransomware that do not involve paying the threat actor.

The company has maintained a lower ratio of reported claims under 3% since inception, thanks to its underwriting discipline and risk engineering expertise to mitigate risks and exposures. Cowbell increased policyholders by 2.5x during 2022 and expects to double it during 2023.

Cowbell 365 underscores Cowbell's dedication to providing the best service and expertise to guide its policyholders throughout the policy period. To learn more about Cowbell 365, visit https://cowbell.insure/cowbell-365/.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell is a pioneer of Adaptive Cyber Insurance, a leader in providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) coverage adaptable to today's and tomorrow's threats and the advanced warning of cyber risk exposures. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue in less than 5 minutes. Cowbell is backed by 20 prominent leading global (re)insurance partners and serves SMEs in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2019, Cowbell is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with employees across the U.S., Canada, India, and the U.K. For more information, please visit https://cowbell.insure/.

