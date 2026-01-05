Cowbell Announces Next Cycle of Growth, Profitability, and Global Expansion; Appoints John Botros as Chief Financial Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell , a leading provider of adaptive cyber and specialty insurance solutions for global small and mid-market organizations, today announced the next cycle of its organizational journey, focused on sustained growth, operational profitability, and continued global expansion. Following the company's recent expansion to Australia, Cowbell is accelerating its global growth while advancing profitability and scale.

The initiative marks Cowbell's evolution from an Adaptive Cyber Insurance pioneer to a broader digital protection partner spanning cyber, professional, and management liability lines. Building on strong performance and market expansion this year, the company's next cycle emphasizes five strategic growth drivers: international cyber, financial lines, resiliency services, mid-market expansion, and franchise subscriptions.

"As we enter this new cycle, parlaying our success in new products, new services, and new markets over the past 18 months, we are poised to scale responsibly and profitably," said Jack Kudale, Founder and CEO of Cowbell. "Cowbell has built a solid foundation of technology, talent, and trust. Now, we're focusing on translating that strength into sustained growth, global expansion, and operating profitability while continuing to deliver protection that creates confidence, not complexity."

To steer this next phase of strategic growth, Cowbell has appointed John Botros as Chief Financial Officer. Bringing more than a decade of financial leadership across high‑growth technology and cyber‑risk organizations, Botros most recently served as CFO at Resilience, where he led investor relations, strategic initiatives, financial planning, revenue operations, and board engagement for the cyber‑risk solutions provider. He was named among the Top 25 CFOs in San Francisco by Finance & Investing in 2023. Most recently, he was included in Marquis Who's Who for his leadership in financial strategy and technology. Botros will oversee global finance operations at Cowbell as the company advances its next cycle of growth, profitability, and international expansion.

Cowbell protects approximately 30,000 SMEs worldwide, representing a total insured revenue of $610 billion. Sixty percent of these policyholders have partnered with Cowbell for more than three years. Since its inception, Cowbell has paid over $275 million in claims and expanded its global risk pool to include 55 million small and medium-sized organizations.

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a pioneer in Adaptive Cyber Insurance, redefining risk transfer for the AI era. As the first platform to unify Cyber, Tech E&O, and Management Liability into a single, API-driven solution, Cowbell expedites the insurance purchasing process, with policy issuance in as little as five minutes through its proprietary, AI-powered platform and Cowbell Factors™—a dynamic framework for continuous risk assessment. Serving Small and Mid-Market businesses, Cowbell operates across all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company is backed by over 25 leading global (re)insurance partners, offering a comprehensive suite of coverages in commercial and specialty lines, including cyber, technology errors and omissions, and management liability. Through Cowbell Resiliency Services (CRS)—an independent cybersecurity advisory arm—policyholders gain access to Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) services as well as proactive solutions, including but not limited to Managed Detection and Response (MDR), designed to reduce risk exposure and improve insurability. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Cowbell has a global presence with teams across the U.S., Canada, Australia, India, and the U.K., driving innovation in cyber risk transfer and management globally.

