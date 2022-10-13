Cowbell Appoints David Junius to Serve as First Chief Financial Officer

New hire brings valuable expertise in insurance company capital to support the next phase of growth

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced David Junius' appointment as its first Chief Financial Officer. Junius joins in the wake of Cowbell debuting Adaptive Cyber Insurance, its dynamic, revolutionary approach to insure constantly changing risk.

"I am looking forward to David joining the team. In today's dynamic market, David's vast experience in capital planning and regulatory reporting, paired with his long and tenured background in the (re)insurance market, brings the insight we need to better serve our policyholders with adaptive insurance," said Jack Kudale, founder and CEO at Cowbell. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the Cowbell team."

Junius enters this role with over 25 years of industry experience, having most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer for SiriusPoint Ltd., a global specialty insurer and reinsurer. He previously acted as Chief Operating Officer at Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Chief Finance Officer for the International division of the General Insurance segment at American International Group, Inc. ("AIG"). At AIG, he also served as its Corporate Treasurer, Head of Capital Strategy and CFO for the Asia Pacific division of AIG's Property and Casualty segment based in Tokyo.

"I am excited to join Cowbell during this pivotal time for the company," says Junius. "Cowbell is leading the market in the rapidly-growing cyber insurance category and serving customers in new ways with the advent of Cowbell's Adaptive Cyber Insurance. I look forward to using my knowledge of the capital markets to help the company improve operations and profitability."

This new hire comes on the heels of a noteworthy year for Cowbell, including a $100 million Series B capital raise in March, national membership with the Small Business Digital Alliance and the introduction of its new Adaptive Insurance offering: policies that continuously evolve to remain aligned with the policyholder's cyber exposures, avoid coverage gaps and bring full transparency into renewal terms throughout the policy period.

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a pioneer of Adaptive Cyber Insurance, a leader in providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) coverage adaptable to today's and tomorrow's threats and the advanced warning of cyber risk exposures. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell is backed by 15+ A.M. Best A- or higher rated (re)insurance partners and serves SMEs in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2019, Cowbell is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with employees across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

