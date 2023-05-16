Cowbell Appoints Industry Leader Andrea Collins as Its First Chief Marketing Officer

Cyber Insurance Innovator Focused On Profitable Growth, Strengthens Leadership Team

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced Andrea Collins' appointment as its first Chief Marketing Officer. Collins brings over two decades of strategic and creative marketing and communications expertise, building and overseeing iconic brands. She will report to founder and CEO Jack Kudale as an executive leadership team member, overseeing brand and product marketing, strategic customer acquisition, and global communications.

"Andrea has a proven track record of creating memorable brands and leading powerful acquisition strategies," said Jack Kudale, founder and CEO of Cowbell. "She understands the critical importance of storytelling and has created strong company narratives that engage future and current customers. Her insurance expertise and deep understanding of our customers will be pivotal as we embark on new milestones at scale – expanding our reach, impact, and adoption."

Previously, Collins helped drive rapid revenue growth as the Vice President of Marketing at Hippo Insurance, guiding the company from Series A funding through its initial public offering. She also built and scaled marketing programs for high-growth tech companies, including Flyhomes, PolicyGenius, and Betterment. She advises various startups and has won several accolades and awards for her work in the industry for the past 20 years.

"Cyber insurance is the fastest growing line of business in recent history, yet nine out of 10 US SMEs are uninsured today. Cowbell has established its position as the leading provider in the market due to its unique approach to closed-loop risk management, precision in augmented underwriting, and omnichannel distribution scale," said Andrea Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at Cowbell. "I am looking forward to elevating the experience our broker partners and policyholders receive, and excited to lead the market in closing the SME insurability gap."

Collins' appointment comes amid Cowbell's continued product and corporate growth, including the launch of MooGPT , a generative AI tool for SMEs that enhances the customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle, the recent opening of a new technology center in Pune, India, and the launch of its UK operations . The company was also recently named to Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work , recognizing Cowbell's exceptional workplace culture and commitment to employee empowerment.

The company grew premiums 2.5x in 2022 and is expected to double in 2023 by growing its core U.S. SME cyber portfolio, expanding its product offerings, and increasing its geographic footprint. Cowbell has raised $125M to date and expects to be cash flow positive in the second half of 2024.

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a pioneer of Adaptive Cyber Insurance, a leader in providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) coverage adaptable to today's and tomorrow's threats and the advanced warning of cyber risk exposures. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue in less than 5 minutes. Cowbell is backed by 20 prominent leading global (re)insurance partners and serves SMEs in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2019, Cowbell is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with employees across the U.S., Canada, India, and the U.K. For more information, please visit https://cowbell.insure/ .

