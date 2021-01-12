Cowbell Cyber Adds Highly Anticipated Excess Cyber Insurance Line

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the availability of its excess cyber coverage line, Prime Plus. With Prime Plus, Cowbell Cyber offers businesses up to $1 billion in revenue access to an additional $10 million in excess limits. Prime Plus equips organizations with additional financial protection while giving them access to risk management services to assess, understand, and improve their risk profile.

The 2020 surge in cyber crime aligns with reports noting that 60% of businesses are frequently requesting higher limits for cyber protection. With cyber crime, ransomware and social engineering attacks on the rise, security priorities are being reshuffled. The request for additional financial protection confirms businesses' increased interest in additional capacity and the need to build a tower of insurance. Cowbell Prime Plus actively answers policyholders' demand for excess limits and financial protection while also providing higher value with continuous risk assessment and risk improvement services.

"The trusted network of 3,000 agents and brokers who are distributing Cowbell Cyber programs nationwide have been very enthusiastic about the addition of an excess policy and surplus capabilities to our cyber insurance portfolio. Cowbell now has increased flexibility to tailor solutions to help keep their clients' business protected," said Trent Cooksley, co-founder and COO at Cowbell Cyber. "Our team is also excited to be able to serve 49 states with outstanding cyber coverage as we start 2021."

"Excess coverage can rapidly lead to lengthy policy negotiations," said Robert Hughes, Vice President, Brokerage and Risk Management at Apex Insurance Services. "We have been impressed by the team at Cowbell for their ability to rapidly perform risk assessment and due diligence on our clients while showing flexibility in offering excess terms."

Prime Plus is written on Obsidian Specialty AM Best "A-" rated paper and backed by prominent reinsurance partners. The excess line complements Cowbell's flagship admitted programs, Prime 100 and Prime 250, currently available in 35 states and targeted at businesses with up to $100M and $250M respectively.

All Cowbell cyber insurance programs come with complimentary access to Cowbell Cyber services for cyber risk management including risk assessment, risk improvement

recommendations and security training such as phishing simulations and general cyber awareness for employees. Agencies can visit https://cowbell.insure/for-agencies/ to get appointed and learn more about all available cyber insurance programs.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber is dedicated to providing standalone, admitted, individualized and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-size businesses. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and provides SMBs with admitted cyber insurance on AM Best "A" rated paper with up to $15 Million in coverage. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure

