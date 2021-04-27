Cowbell Cyber Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Cowbell Cyber. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place to work – 41 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Our diverse team is at the heart of our mission to revolutionize the way enterprises evaluate cyber risk and buy cyber insurance," said Isabelle Dumont, VP of Marketing at Cowbell Cyber. "We are committed to building and supporting a healthy workplace and are thrilled to receive this recognition as a Great Place to Work."

In 2020 Cowbell implemented a wellness program to help employees find a new balance under the unplanned set of circumstances. The program established practices for healthy work from home habits by organizing fitness activities, a book reading club to take employees away from their computer screen and connect with their colleagues.

Additionally, to keep the company connected and for greater appreciation and insights into individual roles, Cowbell started a monthly "Lunch & Learn" event. The events gave department managers the opportunity to tell the whole team about what they do, how they do it and the audience is encouraged to ask questions.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Cowbell Cyber is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://cowbell.insure/careers /.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber is dedicated to providing standalone, admitted individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for businesses with up to $1 Billion in revenue. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia and provides SMEs with admitted cyber insurance on AM Best "A" rated paper with up to $15 Million in coverage. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications for Cowbell Cyber

[email protected]

408-396-8807

SOURCE Cowbell Cyber