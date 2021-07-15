Cowbell Cyber Lands Top 10 Rank in Insurtech Insights' Future50 Americas List

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced it has been recognized on Insurtech Insights ' Future50 Americas list. Future50 recognizes companies that bring significant innovation to the insurance industry, challenge the status quo, and bring much-needed evolution in all aspects of insurance with creativity and smart use of technology. Out of thousands of companies, Cowbell Cyber ranked number 10 on the list and was the highest-ranked cyber insurance provider.

Cowbell Cyber makes cyber insurance coverage accessible to all businesses with protection that can evolve with the rapidly changing threat landscape. Every policy includes immediate access to continuous risk ratings, risk insights to remediate security weaknesses, and free cybersecurity awareness training for employees. Furthermore, Cowbell Cyber's risk engineering team provides guidance and reviews with policyholders on what actions to take to minimize their exposures to ransomware attacks and new forms of threats as they emerge.

"Every minute of every day, organizations of every size have to contend with new and innovative cyber threats. It has become clear that a comprehensive approach to cyber risk management must include cybersecurity and cyber insurance as equal partners to mitigate the consequences of cyber attacks," said Jack Kudale, founder and CEO of Cowbell Cyber. "This recognition on the Insurtech Insights' Future50 list validates our overall mission to bring standalone, admitted individualized and easy-to-digest cyber insurance to all businesses. We are also thrilled, and not surprised, to be the highest-ranked cyber insurance provider on the list."

This award rates the most impressive insurtechs in the industry. Thousands of insurtechs were whittled down to a shortlist of over 300 before the final Future50 were selected by a panel of judges with help from Sønr, which evaluates millions of data points stemming from people, product and performance.

