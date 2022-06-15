Cowbell Cyber Named to the 2022 CB Insights Insurtech 50 List of Most Innovative Insurtech Startups

Company recognized for its standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced that it has been recognized on CB Insights ' inaugural Insurtech 50 list, which showcases the 50 most promising private insurtech companies across the globe.

The CB Insights research team listed 50 private market vendors from a pool of over 2,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. The companies were chosen based on factors such as R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength and tech novelty.

"We are honored to have received this recognition as a most promising full-stack cyber MGA," said Jack Kudale, founder and CEO at Cowbell Cyber. "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovation, our people, and our relentless drive to stay customer-focused. We believe this recognition further validates our commitment to our agency partners, policyholders, and their cyber insurance needs."

The 2022 Insurtech 50 cohort has raised over $11B from approximately 400 disclosed investors, across 215 equity deals, since 2017 (as of 6/10/22). In 2021 alone, companies from this cohort raised over $5.5B across 55 deals.

"The companies in our inaugural Insurtech 50 have built and harnessed new technologies to improve all aspects of the insurance value chain, from customer acquisition to underwriting and claims for a variety of different insurance products," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Together they are accelerating innovation across an industry that directly impacts human health and well-being."

Last year, Cowbell Cyber was selected on CB Insights Fintech 250 , a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology.

2022 Insurtech 50 Investment Highlights:

Global representation : This year's winners represent ten different countries across the globe. Thirty-one of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The United Kingdom came in second with five winners, followed closely by France with four winners and India with three. Other countries home to a winner/winners on this year's list include Germany , the Netherlands , Switzerland , Singapore , Chile and Australia .

: This year's winners represent ten different countries across the globe. Thirty-one of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The came in second with five winners, followed closely by with four winners and with three. Other countries home to a winner/winners on this year's list include , , , , and . Early-stage Innovation : Fourteen of the winners are Series A or Series B companies with promising product ideas, from accelerating claims management to creating parametric insurance for climate change-related perils.

: Fourteen of the winners are Series A or Series B companies with promising product ideas, from accelerating claims management to creating parametric insurance for climate change-related perils. Unicorns: This year's list includes twenty unicorns with a $1B+ valuation.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

