Cowbell Cyber Releases First Insurance-focused Risk Assessment for AWS Customers

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), announced it is the first insurance provider to offer coverage aligned to policyholders' AWS footprint. This new addition to Cowbell's family of connectors extends Cowbell's continuous risk assessment to the AWS cloud and gives policyholders immediate visibility into their cloud-related risk exposures.

The Cowbell Connector to AWS will help customers close insurability gaps by providing them with insights and recommendations on how to improve their risk profile, which places them in a better position to obtain cyber insurance coverage.

This new connector adds to Cowbell's current use of inside-out data to refine the efficacy of Cowbell Factors . Every Cowbell Factor is a rating index that contributes to the evaluation of an organization's cyber risk against Cowbell's growing risk pool of 18 million businesses and the identification of appropriate insurance coverage. The connector is built on AWS' standard set of APIs and spans multiple services including AWS Security Hub, CloudTrail, GuardDuty, IAM, Config, EC2, S3, Secrets Manager, and Key Management Service.

"We're proud to continue to innovate and provide businesses with robust cyber insurance coverages that account for their entire digital environment, including their dynamic AWS footprint," says Dan Law, vice president of National Accounts and Strategic Partnerships at Cowbell Cyber.

Cowbell Connectors are available to all Cowbell policyholders for the most commonly used collaboration services such as email, vulnerability management solutions, and endpoint security products, among others. The Cowbell Connector to AWS showcases Cowbell's continued innovation in cyber insurance following the release of a new Cowbell Factor for Supply Chain and the industry's first distribution APIs for instant quoting, binding and issuance.

Policyholders that activate one or more Cowbell Connectors may be eligible to receive up to 5% premium credits towards their Cowbell cyber insurance policy.

AWS customers can contact their brokers to take advantage of the Cowbell Connector to AWS or visit Cowbell at https://cowbell.insure/for-businesses/ to learn more.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-size enterprises. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure

