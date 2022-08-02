Cowbell Cyber Selected as Trusted Digital Partner for Cyber Insurance by Amwins

Cowbell enables instant quoting and issuance of cyber coverage on Amwins' Professional Lines Portal

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the launch of its product on the Amwins Professional Lines portal. The partnership broadens agents' and brokers' access to cyber insurance solutions for their clients while the API integration enables immediate risk assessment and rapid, precise underwriting decisions for Amwins retail agents.

Cowbell makes digital distribution a reality for appointed agents of all sizes. Powering Amwins' portal with Cowbell's APIs means instantaneous underwriting, streamlined coverage and pricing discovery for its users.

"The goal of Amwins' Professional Lines portal is to create operational efficiencies for our clients," said Tom Parsons, head of digital strategy at Amwins. "Through partnering with forward-thinking markets like Cowbell, we're able to automate the process of providing quotes for non-complex risks, so retailer time and energy can be allocated to finding solutions for more challenging accounts."

The partnership delivers on the promise of leveraging technology to automate cyber insurance applications and generate insurance quotes that align coverage specific to the insured's unique cyber exposure.

"We are excited to take our existing, successful partnership with Amwins to the next level," said Dan Law, vice president of national accounts and strategic partners at Cowbell Cyber. "Integrating our respective solutions through APIs delivers the best digital experience available on the market today for brokers to offer cyber and for businesses to get robust and relevant coverage rapidly."

"When reviewing insurers and MGAs to include in our Professional Lines portal, we wanted to include partners that look at risk differently so we could offer diverse solutions for our clients and prospects," said David Lewison, executive vice president and national professional lines practice leader at Amwins. "Rather than offering numerous similar quotes, we're excited to have Cowbell on board to offer competitive quotes on good risks that are often overlooked by other providers."

Covered businesses through Amwins benefit from the proactive risk management services bundled with all of Cowbell's cyber policies including continuous risk assessment through Cowbell Factors, on-demand guidance on how to remediate risk through Cowbell Insights and individualized consultations with Cowbell's Risk Engineering team. Claims are handled in-house by a team of cyber specialists.

To learn more, contact your Amwins Professional Lines broker.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell is signaling a new era in cyber insurance by harnessing technology and data to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with advanced warning of cyber risk exposures bundled with cyber insurance coverage adaptable to today and tomorrow's threats. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

About Amwins Group, Inc.

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $26.4 billion annually. For more information, please visit www.amwins.com.

