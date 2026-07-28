Cowbell Launches OMNI, an AI-Native Decision Intelligence System Transforming Specialty Insurance

OMNI is built on Cowbell's fully integrated, AI-enabled platform and global risk pool of over 55M entities worldwide

OMNI delivers highly customized coverage for complex and evolving exposures with precision, speed, and scale, driving 53% growth in new business since rollout

OMNI accelerates Cowbell's new product deployment cycle to six weeks, expediting expansion to Europe and Asia

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, a leading provider of AI-native cyber and specialty insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the launch of OMNI, its AI-native Decision Intelligence System that is transforming how specialty insurance is underwritten, serviced, and continuously improved.

OMNI, Cowbell's AI-native Decision Intelligence System, transforms how specialty insurance is underwritten, serviced, and continuously improved.

Built on the Cowbell Platform, OMNI serves as the foundation for Cowbell's specialty insurance business, combining decision intelligence, orchestration, and governance into a unified AI-native operating model. The platform supports underwriting, claims, cybersecurity services, customer engagement, product development, and operational workflows, helping insurance professionals make faster, more informed, and more consistent decisions across the insurance lifecycle.

The first major application of OMNI addresses one of the specialty insurance industry's most persistent operational challenges: efficiently underwriting high-volume, lower-premium excess and surplus (E&S) business for small and medium-sized organizations.

Using specialized AI agents working alongside human underwriters, OMNI analyzes submissions, evaluates complex risk, gathers internal and external underwriting intelligence, and generates transparent coverage and pricing recommendations. As a result, eligible non-admitted quotes can be delivered in minutes instead of days or weeks typical of traditional specialty insurance workflows.

"Specialty lines are increasingly defined by bifurcation," said Jack Kudale, Founder and CEO of Cowbell. "The market remains highly risk-segmented, requiring more granular underwriting as pricing pressure intensifies and loss costs, litigation, and volatility remain elevated. With OMNI, we are unifying intelligence, automation, governance, and performance measurement into an AI-native Decision Intelligence System purpose-built for specialty insurance. OMNI simplifies complex underwriting, makes digital risks more manageable, and enables brokers, policyholders, and insurance professionals to make faster, more informed decisions. As we expand OMNI across claims, cyber resilience, and product innovation, we are building an intelligence foundation that will continuously improve how specialty insurance is delivered."

OMNI Augments the Underwriter to Solve Complexity

For specialty insurance, underwriting SMEs presents a unique challenge. Submission volumes continue to grow, but per-account premiums don't support traditional underwriting models at scale.

Specialized bi-directional AI agents and small language models continuously gather information, analyze risk signals, assess appetite, orchestrate underwriting workflows, and generate decision-ready recommendations. Human underwriters retain final decision authority, ensuring expert judgment, transparency, and governance remain central to the underwriting process.

The result is a low-touch underwriting model that enables Cowbell to respond faster while preserving underwriting discipline and consistency. Since deployment, OMNI has driven 53% growth in new business.

One Intelligence System Across the Insurance Lifecycle

While underwriting is the first measurable application of OMNI, the platform has been deployed to support every major specialty insurance workflow.

OMNI combines three foundational capabilities that assist with critical decision-making:

Intelligence: Augments underwriting, claims, cybersecurity services, customer engagement, and business development with specialized AI agents and insurance-specific language models.

Orchestration: Connects intelligent workflows, automates routine tasks, routes work to specialized AI agents, and compresses complex insurance processes from days to minutes.

Governance: Provides observability, autonomy, and governance across AI-assisted decisions. Bellwether™, Cowbell's AI performance measurement capability, tracks AI adoption, operational effectiveness, and business outcomes to ensure responsible, transparent, and measurable use of AI.

"Insurance doesn't need another chatbot. OMNI goes further by orchestrating decisions across the entire specialty insurance lifecycle," said Rajeev Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Cowbell. "OMNI helps underwriters evaluate complex risk, claims advisors accelerate claims handling, cybersecurity advisors strengthen cyber risk recommendations, concierges improve customer engagement, and engineers dramatically shorten product development cycles."

Accelerating Innovation Across Specialty Insurance

OMNI is already changing how Cowbell brings new specialty insurance solutions to market.

By combining reusable underwriting intelligence, governed AI workflows, and modular product capabilities, Cowbell has reduced product deployment cycles from approximately eight months to as little as six weeks. The recent launch of Prime One for the U.S. middle market demonstrates how OMNI enables Cowbell to rapidly develop and deploy new specialty insurance products while maintaining consistent underwriting discipline and regulatory governance.

As Cowbell continues expanding its specialty insurance business across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, OMNI enables shared underwriting expertise, claims insights, cyber risk intelligence, and operational governance while adapting to regional regulatory requirements and market needs.

"The real breakthrough isn't simply launching products faster," added Gupta. "It's creating an AI-native operating model where every new product, underwriting decision, and claim continuously improves the next one. That's how we believe specialty insurance evolves, from static workflows to intelligent systems that learn and adapt over time."

OMNI is being progressively deployed across Cowbell's operations, delivering enhanced experiences for brokers, policyholders, underwriting teams, claims professionals, cybersecurity advisors, and partners through the Cowbell Platform and connected AI ecosystems.

To learn more about OMNI, visit omni.cowbell.insure

About Cowbell

Cowbell is an AI-native adaptive cyber and specialty insurance company redefining risk transfer and risk management for the AI era. Powered by the Cowbell Platform and OMNI, its AI-native Decision Intelligence System, Cowbell combines risk intelligence, underwriting expertise, claims insights, and resilience services to help businesses and insurance professionals make better decisions across the insurance lifecycle.

Serving small and medium-sized organizations globally, Cowbell offers adaptive cyber, technology errors and omissions (Tech E&O), management liability, and other specialty insurance solutions. The company's proprietary risk intelligence platform leverages data from more than 55 million entities in its global risk pool to continuously assess risk, improve insurability, and support more informed underwriting and claims decisions.

Cowbell operates across the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom and is backed by more than 25 leading global (re)insurance partners. Through Cowbell Resiliency Services (CRS), policyholders gain access to cybersecurity advisory services, digital forensics and incident response capabilities, and proactive risk mitigation solutions designed to strengthen resilience before, during, and after a cyber event.

To learn more, visit www.cowbell.insure.

Media Contact



Christian Morley

ICR for Cowbell

[email protected]

SOURCE Cowbell Cyber, Inc.