Cowbell Appoints Simon Hughes as Chief Commercial Officer

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, a leading provider of adaptive cyber and specialty insurance solutions for global small and mid‑market organizations, today announced the appointment of Simon Hughes as Chief Commercial Officer. Hughes, who previously served as SVP, Global Distribution & GM, UK, will oversee Cowbell's global commercial strategy, including distribution, partnerships, international expansion, and market development.

Since joining Cowbell to launch and lead the company's UK operations, Hughes has played a pivotal role in expanding Cowbell's international footprint and strengthening its distribution ecosystem. His appointment comes as Cowbell advances the next cycle of its organizational journey, focused on sustained growth, operational profitability, and continued global expansion.

"Simon has been instrumental in shaping Cowbell's international presence and elevating our commercial capabilities," said Trent Cooksley, Co‑founder & Chief Operating Officer, Cowbell. "As we enter this next phase of growth, his leadership across distribution, partnerships, and global market strategy will be critical to scaling responsibly while deepening our value to brokers and policyholders worldwide."

"Cowbell's growth over the past several years, from launching new markets to broadening our product and services portfolio, has been extraordinary. Leading the UK launch has been a career highlight, and I'm proud of the impact our team has made across the organization," said Hughes. "As we move into this next cycle, I'm eager to help drive our global commercial strategy and continue building a platform that delivers protection with clarity, confidence, and scale."

Simon's appointment comes on the heels of Cowbell's rapid momentum, including the company's evolution into a broader digital protection partner and its expansion into new international markets. The company now partners with over 35,000 producers globally and continues to grow its risk pool, product portfolio, and global reach as it advances its next cycle of strategic expansion.

Cowbell is a pioneer in Adaptive Cyber Insurance, redefining risk transfer for the digital age. As the first platform to unify Cyber, Tech E&O, and Management Liability into a single, API-driven solution, Cowbell expedites the insurance purchasing process, with policy issuance in as little as five minutes through its proprietary, AI-powered platform and Cowbell Factors™—a dynamic framework for continuous risk assessment. Serving businesses with up to $1 billion in annual revenue, Cowbell operates across all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the United Kingdom. The company is backed by over 25 leading global (re)insurance partners, offering a comprehensive suite of coverages in commercial and specialty lines, including cyber, technology errors and omissions, and management liability. Through Cowbell Resiliency Services (CRS)—an independent cybersecurity advisory arm—policyholders gain access to Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) services as well as proactive solutions designed to reduce risk exposure and improve insurability. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Cowbell has a global presence with teams across the U.S., Canada, Australia, India, and the U.K., driving innovation in cyber risk management worldwide.

