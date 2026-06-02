Cowbell Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Cowbell earns Inc. Best Workplaces recognition for fourth year, underscoring sustained commitment to workplace excellence and company culture

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, a leading provider of adaptive cyber and specialty insurance solutions for global small and mid-market organizations, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

The award is the result of comprehensive measurements and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Cowbell is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

"Being named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces is especially meaningful because it reflects the experience of our employees," said Thomas Pytel, Jr., Head of Marketing of Cowbell. "At Cowbell, we've built a culture that empowers people to bring their ideas forward, embrace new challenges, and support one another's success. This recognition is a testament to the remarkable team behind our business."

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Cowbell is a pioneer in Adaptive Cyber Insurance with a global presence across the U.S., Canada, Australia, India, and the U.K. The Company serves small and mid-market organizations with up to a $1 billion in annual revenue, offering cyber, technology errors and omissions, and management liability coverage through its AI-powered platform backed by over 25 leading global (re)insurance partners.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

For more information about Cowbell, visit: https://cowbell.insure/

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a pioneer in Adaptive Cyber Insurance, redefining risk transfer for the digital age. As the first platform to unify Cyber, Tech E&O, and Management Liability into a single, API-driven solution, Cowbell expedites the insurance purchasing process, with policy issuance in as little as five minutes through its proprietary, AI-powered platform and Cowbell Factors™—a dynamic framework for continuous risk assessment. Serving businesses with up to $1 billion in annual revenue, Cowbell operates across all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company is backed by over 25 leading global (re)insurance partners, offering a comprehensive suite of coverages in commercial and specialty lines, including cyber, technology errors and omissions, and management liability. Through Cowbell Resiliency Services (CRS)—an independent cybersecurity advisory arm—policyholders gain access to Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) services as well as proactive solutions designed to reduce risk exposure and improve insurability. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Cowbell has a global presence with teams across the U.S., Canada, Australia, India, and the U.K., driving innovation in cyber risk management worldwide.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Christian Morley

ICR for Cowbell

[email protected]

SOURCE Cowbell Cyber, Inc.