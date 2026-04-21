Cowbell Launches Prime One in the U.S., Introducing Cyber Coverage for Emerging AI and Quantum Risks

New offering expands Cowbell's mid-market capabilities with affirmative AI coverage and industry-leading protection for quantum computing exposures

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, a leading provider of adaptive cyber and specialty insurance solutions for global small and mid-market organizations, today announced the U.S. launch of Cowbell Prime One, a non-admitted cyber insurance product designed for organizations with advanced digital risk profiles and annual revenues between $250 million and $1 billion.

Prime One delivers up to $10 million in limits and introduces affirmative coverage for artificial intelligence (AI)-related incidents and quantum computing risks, two of the most rapidly evolving and least understood threats facing businesses today. Designed for organizations with complex, digitally dependent operations, the product addresses exposures spanning cloud-based and interconnected systems, third-party vendors, financial transactions, and sensitive data environments.

Its modernized policy framework reflects how emerging technologies are reshaping system dependencies and decision-making, while offering a broad range of core and additional coverages, including cybercrime, business interruption, system failure, data restoration, third-party liability, and specialized protections such as biometric data exposure, wrongful collection, and cyber-enabled tangible property loss.

"Cyber risk is no longer confined to traditional attack vectors," said Trent Cooksley, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Cowbell. "With Prime One, we are addressing the realities of modern risk, where AI-driven incidents, evolving fraud tactics, and the future impact of quantum computing require a fundamentally different approach to coverage. This product reflects our commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats and providing clarity when our policyholders need it most."

A key differentiator of Prime One is its forward-looking approach to quantum computing risk, including coverage for potential encryption vulnerabilities and the compromise of encrypted data as quantum capabilities evolve. While still an emerging threat, quantum computing is widely expected to challenge current encryption standards, making proactive risk transfer solutions increasingly critical.

Prime One also provides affirmative coverage for AI-related incidents, including risks arising from the unauthorized use or access to AI systems in business operations. As organizations rapidly adopt AI technologies, this coverage ensures protection keeps pace with innovation.

The U.S. launch builds on Cowbell's experience delivering similar solutions internationally, where collaboration with global specialty (re)insurance leader, Chaucer, has supported the development of advanced cyber coverage tailored to complex risks. Prime One adapts those learnings for the U.S. market, aligning coverage with the needs of larger, digitally dependent organizations.

"Prime One represents a significant step forward in how we serve the mid-market segment," said Simon Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer at Cowbell. "We are bringing together sophisticated coverage, underwriting discipline, and distribution tailored to risks typically managed by national retailers. This allows us to meet the needs of larger organizations that require both flexibility and depth in their cyber insurance programs."

Coverage is written on a non-admitted basis by leading specialty insurance provider, Chaucer Insurance Company, which maintains an A (excellent) rating from A.M. Best, and A (strong) rating from Standard and Poor's.

Prime One includes a one-year complimentary subscription to Cowbell's Vendor Risk Assessment and Cybersecurity Awareness Training through Cowbell Resiliency Services (CRS). Additionally, policyholders who subscribe to Cowbell's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service may be eligible for the Prime One MDR Endorsement, which provides a $25,000 reduction in retention towards certain coverages.

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a pioneer in Adaptive Cyber Insurance, redefining risk transfer for the digital age. As the first platform to unify Cyber, Tech E&O, and Management Liability into a single, API-driven solution, Cowbell expedites the insurance purchasing process, with policy issuance in as little as five minutes through its proprietary, AI-powered platform and Cowbell Factors™—a dynamic framework for continuous risk assessment. Serving businesses with up to $1 billion in annual revenue, Cowbell operates across all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company is backed by over 25 leading global (re)insurance partners, offering a comprehensive suite of coverages in commercial and specialty lines, including cyber, technology errors and omissions, and management liability. Through Cowbell Resiliency Services (CRS)—an independent cybersecurity advisory arm—policyholders gain access to Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) services as well as proactive solutions designed to reduce risk exposure and improve insurability. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Cowbell has a global presence with teams across the U.S., Canada, Australia, India, and the U.K., driving innovation in cyber risk management worldwide.

Media Contact

Christian Morley

ICR for Cowbell

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SOURCE Cowbell Cyber, Inc. / ICR