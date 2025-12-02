Cowbell Launches Self-Service Platform for Cybersecurity Risk Management Services, Empowering Policyholders with On-Demand Digital Protection

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, a leading provider of adaptive cyber and specialty insurance solutions for global small and mid-market organizations, today announced the launch of self-service capabilities for Cowbell Resiliency Services (CRS). This new feature allows policyholders to browse, request, and activate risk-management services directly from their policy dashboard and expands Cowbell's commitment to making digital risks manageable by giving businesses more control, convenience, and confidence in improving their cyber resilience.

The self-service platform streamlines how policyholders access cybersecurity support. Businesses can now explore available CRS offerings – including managed detection and response, identity monitoring, and cybersecurity awareness training – and request services in just a few clicks.

All CRS offerings available through the self-service platform have been vetted and tested by Cowbell's cybersecurity experts and feature pre-negotiated, discounted pricing. Each service represents a trusted, high-quality solution that has been carefully evaluated to help policyholders strengthen their defenses efficiently and confidently.

Direct access within the Cowbell platform simplifies access and reduces the need for manual coordination, clearly showing available services and making it easier for policyholders to close security gaps. The streamlined access helps businesses respond more quickly to emerging threats and implement security improvements without delays.

"Small and mid-market businesses have told us they want faster, more direct access to cybersecurity services, and this self-service capability addresses that need by putting enterprise-grade security tools within easy reach," said Matthieu Chan Tsin, SVP/GM of Cowbell Resiliency Services. "Organizations can now implement protective measures on their own schedule, empowering them with the flexibility and confidence to strengthen their defenses without waiting for lengthy coordination."

In addition to the self-service launch, Cowbell is significantly expanding its Cowbell Resiliency Services through the introduction of COMPaaS-AI, an advanced AI governance and compliance service. This innovative solution is designed to help organizations establish robust oversight of their AI systems while ensuring compliance with rapidly evolving regulatory standards in the artificial intelligence space.

COMPaaS-AI is now available through CRS and specifically serves businesses that are actively adopting AI technologies and require ongoing compliance assurance. The service enables organizations to maintain continuous alignment with critical industry frameworks, including the NIST AI RMF and ISO 42001 standards, providing the confidence and oversight necessary for responsible AI implementation.

Cowbell is a pioneer in Adaptive Cyber Insurance, redefining risk transfer for the AI era. As the first platform to unify Cyber, Tech E&O, and Management Liability into a single, API-driven solution, Cowbell expedites the insurance purchasing process, with policy issuance in as little as five minutes through its proprietary, AI-powered platform and Cowbell Factors™—a dynamic framework for continuous risk assessment. Serving Small and Mid-Market businesses, Cowbell operates across all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company is backed by over 25 leading global (re)insurance partners, offering a comprehensive suite of coverages in commercial and specialty lines, including cyber, technology errors and omissions, and management liability. Through Cowbell Resiliency Services (CRS)—an independent cybersecurity advisory arm—policyholders gain access to Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) services as well as proactive solutions, including but not limited to Managed Detection and Response (MDR), designed to reduce risk exposure and improve insurability. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Cowbell has a global presence with teams across the U.S., Canada, Australia, India, and the U.K., driving innovation in cyber risk transfer and management globally.

