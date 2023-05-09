Cowbell Named to Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces List

Cowbell recognized for exceptional workplace culture and employee satisfaction

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Cowbell's exceptional workplace culture and commitment to employee satisfaction have been integral to the company's continued success and growth. Cowbell's employees are its most valuable asset, and the company strives to create an environment that promotes innovation, collaboration, and personal and professional growth.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the best workplaces in America for the second year in a row, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people," said Sahar Sabouni, head of Employee Success at Cowbell. "At Cowbell, we recognize that our greatest asset is our people, and we are committed to driving engagement through fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning."

Cowbell's unwavering commitment to creating an outstanding workplace culture and promoting employee success is evidenced by this achievement. By placing emphasis on a positive work atmosphere and employee contentment, Cowbell has created a corporate culture that draws in and retains top talent.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

To find out more about Cowbell, please visit https://cowbell.insure/.

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a pioneer of Adaptive Cyber Insurance, a leader in providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) coverage adaptable to today's and tomorrow's threats and the advanced warning of cyber risk exposures. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue in less than 5 minutes. Cowbell is backed by 20 prominent leading global (re)insurance partners and serves SMEs in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2019, Cowbell is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with employees across the U.S., Canada, India, and the U.K. For more information, please visit https://cowbell.insure/.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

