Cowbell Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards

Cowbell named winner in the category of Hot Cyber Insurance Company

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), is proud to be announced a winner of the Global InfoSec Awards in the category of Hot Cyber Insurance from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

With constantly changing cyber threats, businesses are increasingly relying on cyber insurance to safeguard their organizations against the impacts of cyber incidents. Cowbell is committed to continuously developing innovative solutions that address the ever-changing threat landscape. This accolade strengthens Cowbell's position as a leader in cyber insurance and showcases the company's commitment to provide enhanced protection and value for its policyholders.

"We're thrilled to be named as a hot company in cyber insurance from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Isabelle Dumont, SVP at Cowbell. "This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have been working tirelessly to provide innovative and effective risk transfer solutions. We couldn't be more pleased to receive this recognition and look forward to continuing to drive the industry forward with cutting-edge solutions."

"Cowbell embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Cowbell announces this win following its recent launch of MooGPTTM, a generative AI tool for SMEs that enhances the customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its global focus on innovative cyber insurance, the company has recently opened a new technology center in Pune, India and launched UK operations . Over the past year, the company has implemented a series of initiatives, such as Cowbell 365, which provides policyholders with best-in-class assistance for risk improvement and incident response. This is complemented by the introduction of Adaptive Cyber Insurance, which offers policies that adapt to the policyholder's cyber exposures to prevent coverage gaps and provide complete transparency in renewal terms during the policy period.

To find out more about Cowbell and become appointed, please visit https://cowbell.insure/. To learn more about the winners of the Cyber Defense Awards, please visit http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Cowbell

Cowbell is a pioneer of Adaptive Cyber Insurance, a leader in providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) coverage adaptable to today's and tomorrow's threats and the advanced warning of cyber risk exposures. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue in less than 5 minutes. Cowbell is backed by 20 prominent leading global (re)insurance partners and serves SMEs in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2019, Cowbell is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with employees across the U.S., Canada, India, and the U.K. For more information, please visit https://cowbell.insure/.

Media Contact

John Kreuzer

Lumina Communications for Cowbell Cyber

[email protected]

408-963-6418

SOURCE Cowbell Cyber