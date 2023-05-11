Cowbell Releases Q2 2023 Cyber Round-Up Report, Finds 90% of Small Business Leaders Underestimate Cyber Incident Costs

91% of SMEs with a cyber insurance policy say that their insurance provider has helped them avoid potential incidents

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today released its Cyber Round-Up: Q2 2023 report . The report explores insights from small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) leaders across the U.S., revealing that many SME leaders with cyber insurance feel better prepared for cyberattacks than those without coverage. 91% of respondents with cyber insurance say that their insurance provider has helped them avoid potential incidents.

Furthermore, 77% of SMEs with a cybersecurity strategy own a cyber insurance policy and are nearly nine times more likely to feel highly prepared to respond to a cyber incident. This, along with other data points, underscores the notion that cyber insurance is critical to a sound cyber risk management strategy.

"The SME market is vast and dynamic. With 33 million U.S. organizations having revenue under $1 billion, this large segment is critically important to the health of the U.S. economy," says Isabelle Dumont, SVP of Marketing and Technology Partners at Cowbell. "As shown by this research, there is an opportunity to educate SMEs and insurance agents about the value of cyber insurance and accelerate adoption."

Critical infrastructure top cyberattack victims

The survey provided insights into which industries suffered the most cyberattacks in the past 12 months with computer hardware or software (68%); utilities / energy / water / telecom (61%) and financial services or insurance (60%) as the top victims. This underscores the importance of prioritizing defending and protecting critical infrastructure, which is highlighted in the recently released National Cybersecurity Strategy.

While SMEs are vulnerable targets for cyberattacks, they don't have to be. By defining a cyber risk management strategy, purchasing cyber insurance and adopting cybersecurity best practices, SMEs can shore up their cyber defenses to prevent and mitigate threats. Cyber insurance, in particular, can help SMEs lessen the severity of, and even prevent, cyber incidents.

Methodology

The report yielded results from 500 SME leaders across the U.S. An SME is defined as a business with under $1 billion in revenue. An independent research firm conducted the survey in February 2023.

