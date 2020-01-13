Cowboy Cerrone Docu-Series Released On Vimeo And Amazon Prime

Directed by James Lloyd McKinney, More Than a Cowboy explores Cerrone's seventeen-year history as a fighter. The series features interviews with Cerrone, his coaches and his family, providing an inside look into his unorthodox training methods and lifestyle.

"MMA is a world that, despite its popularity, still has so much unknown around it." said director McKinney. "When it comes to the lives of these athletes and the preparation it takes to actually lock yourself in a cage with another human being and say, 'alright we're going to fight,' there's a lot we as fans haven't seen that we are hungry for. A lot that's kept from us. More Than A Cowboy is our chance to dive into the world outside of the octagon and see that preparation with one of the best fighters of all time.

After two recent losses, Cerrone is looking redeem himself and build on his many UFC records in 2020, cementing himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time. A win against McGregor eliminating any doubt in Cerrone's legacy, a loss removing Cerrone from championship contention, possibly for the rest of his career.

Head coach, Jafari Vanier, is confident in Cerrone's ability to do dominate the Irishman, "If I look at the two, he's got a lot more to worry about than we do," says Vanier. "We've got multiple submission victories, head kick knockout victories...we just have to worry about a left hand and that first round."

Episodes of More Than a Cowboy are currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Vimeo.

www.morethanacowboy.com

More Than a Cowboy is created by Cowboy Cerrone and director, James Lloyd McKinney. Executive producers, Dan Evans and Brandon Werlin. Producers, Logan Stone and Erica Duffy.

