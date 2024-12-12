Cowboy Clean Fuels and Tiger Transfer Announce Partnership at Upton Logistics Center

UPTON, Wyo., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowboy Clean Fuels (CCF), a pioneering climate tech and energy transition company, and Tiger Transfer, LLC, a leader in rail transloading operations, have entered into a strategic partnership to support Cowboy's feedstock transloading operations in Wyoming. The collaboration centers on a seven-acre leased parcel at the Upton Logistics Center, marking a significant milestone for both companies in bolstering Wyoming's energy community and advancing innovative renewable energy solutions.

Innovative Collaboration in the Powder River Basin

Cowboy Clean Fuels, formed in 2020, is revolutionizing energy production by combining highly durable carbon dioxide removal (CDR) with the generation of carbon-negative, renewable natural gas (RNG) from depleted Coal Bed Methane (CBM) wells in the Powder River Basin (PRB). Utilizing locally-sourced agricultural residues and a naturally occurring biogenic process in deep coal formations, Cowboy's patented "Biomass with Carbon Removal and Storage plus RNG" (BiCRS+RNG) technology showcases Wyoming's potential to lead the world in both RNG and carbon capture and utilization storage (CCUS).

The Upton Logistics Center, owned and operated by Tiger Transfer, LLC, is a premier transload facility with over 40,000 feet of privately owned track, a dedicated onsite switch engine, and extensive transloading capabilities. The center's strategic location on BNSF's double-track mainline makes it an ideal partner for Cowboy's feedstock transportation needs.

Supporting Operational Growth

The newly leased site includes a rail spur with a 13-car capacity and a digital scale, enabling Cowboy to efficiently store and transload feedstock transported from sugar beet refineries across the Northern Rockies and Great Plains. The feedstock will then be trucked to Cowboy's Triangle Unit project location. Since commencing commercial operations in June, Cowboy has already injected over 1,000 metric tons of feedstock and is poised to scale operations significantly in 2025 and beyond.

"Cowboy is pleased to be partnering with the team at Tiger Transfer. The Upton Logistics Center is the premier transloading facility in the Powder River Basin and is the ideal facility to support Cowboy's operational scale-up," said Steve Farkas, EVP of Business Development and External Relations at Cowboy Clean Fuels.

Enhancing Wyoming's Energy Legacy

Once operating at full scale, Cowboy's Triangle Unit project could process up to 250,000 metric tons of feedstock annually, positioning Wyoming as a national leader in RNG and CO2 sequestration. The partnership with Tiger Transfer underscores Cowboy's commitment to reinvesting in Wyoming's energy infrastructure and leveraging existing assets to benefit the state's economy and residents.

"Tiger is excited to welcome Cowboy Clean Fuels to the Upton Logistics Center," said Tom Barritt, CEO of Tiger Transfer. "We look forward to supporting Cowboy's growth and expansion at the Triangle Unit Project. The Powder River Basin has been producing and exporting coal, oil, uranium, and natural gas—much of it through Upton—for decades. We are pleased to be a part of Cowboy's plan to add Renewable Natural Gas and Carbon Dioxide Removal to the PRB's impressive energy legacy."

A Vision for the Future

CCF's innovative technology exemplifies Wyoming's leadership in renewable energy and climate solutions. By harnessing local resources and infrastructure, CCF aims to transform the PRB into the largest producing region for both RNG and sequestered CO2, benefiting Wyoming's energy and agricultural sectors while contributing to a sustainable future.

SOURCE Cowboy Clean Fuels