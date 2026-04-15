Cowboy Clean Fuels Carbon Credits Are Verified, Registered, and Available for Purchase

DENVER, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowboy Clean Fuels (CCF), a climate-tech company delivering permanent carbon removal and carbon-neutral renewable natural gas (RNG), today announced that its carbon credits are independently verified, registry-listed, and available for immediate purchase, giving buyers direct access to one of the only commercially operating carbon removal and RNG platforms in the market.

Two leading carbon market firms have independently validated Cowboy's approach, accelerating its path from proven technology to buyer-ready credits:

Absolute Climate certified Cowboy's projects under the Absolute Carbon Standard (ACS), with credits issued through Evident's C-Capsule registry. Buyers gain full traceability, independent verification, and operational transparency from day one.





certified Cowboy's projects under the Absolute Carbon Standard (ACS), with credits issued through Evident's C-Capsule registry. Buyers gain full traceability, independent verification, and operational transparency from day one. Climate Vault Solutions selected Cowboy's Triangle Unit project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin for its carbon removal portfolio following a rigorous, multi-phase technical review against the criteria set by the independent Climate Vault Technology Experts Chamber. Climate Vault Solutions connects verified credits directly to institutional buyers through a trusted, streamlined procurement pathway.

Cowboy's credits are generated, verified, and ready to transact.

"Absolute Climate was started to support next-generation carbon removal companies accurately track the carbon flows their projects generate, producing an atmospherically consistent net removal that buyers and markets can rely on," said Peter Minor, Co-founder and CEO of Absolute Climate. "Cowboy Clean Fuels is exactly the kind of project our certification process was designed for, and this partnership is an important step toward building the quality infrastructure the market needs to build buyer confidence."

"There's a powerful symmetry in what Cowboy Clean Fuels has built: carbon permanently returned to the coal bed formations it was extracted from, while the same process produces clean energy to help displace fossil gas as energy demand surges," stated Kyle Kornack, CEO of Climate Vault Solutions. "For buyers who understand the CDR market, that combination — geological permanence, commercial operation today, and clean energy co-production — is genuinely rare. Climate Vault Solutions is proud to be the trusted marketplace platform through which buyers can access one of the most differentiated CDR projects available today."

Carbon Removal + Clean Energy. One Platform. Available Now.

Cowboy Clean Fuels' patented process converts agricultural biomass into permanently stored carbon while simultaneously producing carbon-neutral RNG, delivering two distinct, high-value outcomes from a single operation:

Permanent carbon removal credits : verified, registered, and backed by real operational data





: verified, registered, and backed by real operational data Carbon-neutral RNG: pipeline-ready energy that strengthens any sustainability portfolio

This dual-value model sets Cowboy apart. While most carbon removal projects are still in development, Cowboy is operating at commercial scale with credits available for purchase and RNG ready for delivery.

The platform leverages existing energy infrastructure — transforming legacy assets into scalable carbon removal systems without the long lead times of new-build projects.

"We set out to build something the carbon market has never seen, a single operation that durably and permanently sequesters carbon while also producing clean energy through one integrated process," said Ryan Waddington, CEO of Cowboy Clean Fuels. "Validation from industry leaders Absolute Climate and Climate Vault Solutions reflects the scientific rigor and commercial discipline behind this process, from third-party certification under the rigorous Absolute Carbon Standard to a multi-phase technical review conducted by Climate Vault's independent chamber of experts. CDR Credit Buyers can now have confidence that Cowboy's unique integrated process is functional and effective, delivering results today – not a concept that may theoretically deliver sometime in the future."

What This Means for Buyers

Corporate and institutional buyers face a growing challenge: finding carbon removal credits that are durable, verifiable, and actually available. Cowboy solves that problem.

Credits Available : credits are generated, verified, and listed on-registry. No waiting for construction or permits. No pre-purchases.





: credits are generated, verified, and listed on-registry. No waiting for construction or permits. No pre-purchases. Reduce diligence time : independent assessment by Climate Vault Solutions and certification under the Absolute Carbon Standard mean the hard questions are already answered.





: independent assessment by Climate Vault Solutions and certification under the Absolute Carbon Standard mean the hard questions are already answered. Report with confidence : traceable credits and carbon-negative RNG provide a clear, auditable impact narrative for sustainability reporting and stakeholder communications.





: traceable credits and carbon-negative RNG provide a clear, auditable impact narrative for sustainability reporting and stakeholder communications. Access a differentiated removal class: Cowboy operates the only patented BiCRS + RNG pathway currently available to buyers, combining permanent sequestration with clean energy production.

Cowboy Clean Fuels is a commercial platform delivering verified carbon removal and carbon-neutral RNG.

To purchase Cowboy Clean Fuels carbon credits, contact: [email protected] | climatevault.com

For all other inquiries, contact: [email protected] | cowboycleanfuels.com

About Cowboy Clean Fuels

Cowboy Clean Fuels is a climate-tech company integrating geologic storage resources and energy infrastructure to deliver carbon-neutral renewable natural gas and permanent CO₂ sequestration. The company operates the only patented Biomass Carbon Removal and Storage + Renewable Natural Gas (BiCRS + RNG) pathway in the market. Founded in 2020, Cowboy is headquartered in Denver, CO, with a field office in Gillette, WY (www.cowboycleanfuels.com).

About Absolute Climate

Absolute Climate is accelerating the growth of carbon markets through independent standards that bring clarity and consistency to how atmospheric outcomes are measured and certified. Its flagship framework, the Absolute Carbon Standard (ACS), establishes rigorous rules for quantifying carbon flows, evaluating project outcomes, and certifying results across carbon removal and low-carbon product pathways. By separating standard-setting from credit issuance, Absolute Climate provides independent infrastructure that ensures carbon credits are evaluated consistently across the market.

About Climate Vault Solutions

Climate Vault Solutions is a curated carbon credit marketplace connecting buyers with independently vetted, high-integrity CDR projects. Every project in the CVS portfolio passes multi-phase technical review by the Climate Vault nonprofit's Technology Experts Chamber — chaired by former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest J. Moniz — ensuring scientific evaluation remains fully separate from commercial activity. The result: a streamlined procurement pathway buyers can trust, backed by the science to prove it. For more information, visit climatevault.com or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Cowboy Clean Fuels