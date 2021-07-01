CoWell Solutions Reflects on One-Year Milestone in Partnership With MIT

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1861, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (https://web.mit.edu) has since played a key role in the development of modern technology and science, ranking it among the most prestigious academic institutions in the world. True to form, throughout the year 2020, MIT hosted a series of challenges to empower the world to take action on the COVID-19 crisis, spearheaded in part by Freddy Nguyen, MD, Ph.D. (Co-Director, MIT COVID-19 Challenge). Rising to the challenge, a group of determined individuals banded together to form the initial foundation for an ambitious project named CoWell Solutions (https://cowell.solutions), of which MIT praised in high regard as a viable means for "strengthening the health system", and the project was named a winner by a panel of esteemed judges.

During the weekend of May 1-3, 2020, MIT presented "MIT COVID-19 Challenge: Africa Takes on COVID-19" (https://covid19challenge.mit.edu/africa-takes-on-covid19/), an inspiring event designed to build solutions for Africa in the COVID-19 crisis. MIT rallied the innovation community to develop solutions towards the most pressing issues related to the COVID-19 crisis in Africa. The academic institution wanted to channel and unlock untapped potential into positive and meaningful efforts to rapidly create and implement solutions that truly address the pressing unmet needs and problems of today. The goal was for teams to design and build local solutions to these now global problems.

Under the challenge of "Empowering the Health Workforce", the problem indicated "informing and motivating healthcare workers facing burnout due to limited time and resources." In response to the challenge, CoWell Solutions outlined a solution and proof of concept via "a platform accessible from urban and rural areas either online or offline, to share information and motivational content with healthcare providers facing burnout and mental challenges."

For "MIT COVID-19 Challenge: Africa Takes on COVID-19," there were over 1,000 participants, and 180+ teams and solutions were formed by members from 106 countries. The winning team of CoWell Solutions was initially formed by individuals from seven different countries: Sir Shefik Macauley (Director, Business Development and Technology - United States); Amina Ighoud (Product Manager - Algeria); Michael De Biasio (Marketing and Operations Manager - Canada); Bhanu Prathap (Graphic Designer and User Experience Manager - India); Chandni Patel (Medical Student - Kenya); Lisa Diamond, MD (Medical Writer - South Africa); and Manuel Acquisti (Business Management - Italy). CoWell Solutions encompasses a group of enthusiastic professionals, comprised of diverse and complementary skillset. CoWell Solutions has since added more team members, who are all aligned with the mission, to offset some of the founders who have moved on to pursue other projects.

"In a time of challenge and uncertainty, our team — with former and current members — joined its efforts to help frontliners in their fight against COVID-19," says Amina Ighoud (Co-Founder, CoWell Solutions). "A year later, we are still working toward our mission to help against clinician burnout. For that, I'm grateful to everyone who contributed and supported our project."

Shortly following the weekend activities of "MIT COVID-19 Challenge: Africa Takes on COVID-19," CoWell Solutions acquired a noteworthy deal with Amazon, under their AWS Activate program and Activate Portfolio tier. AWS Activate provides eligible startups with tools and resources, and benefits are designed to give the right mix of tools and expert support, so CoWell Solutions can succeed with AWS while optimizing performance, managing risk, and keeping costs under control.

"I am excited that CoWell Solutions' platform ideated well over a year ago is coming to fruition with its public release," says Michael De Biasio (Co-Founder, CoWell Solutions).

Also noteworthy, CoWell Solutions recently conducted strategic alignment by executing international projects and multi-cultural events with NBCUniversal, Doctor Dré (former host of "Yo! MTV Raps"), FortiVitum (Lithuania) (https://fortivitum.com), Munhu (Zimbabwe) (https://www.munhuinc.org), and Hope Academy for Girls (Sierra Leone) (http://www.hopeacademy.sl).

"CoWell Solutions rose from the responsibility of MIT stepping up, through their role as an academic leader," says Sir Shefik Macauley (Co-Founder, CoWell Solutions). "It is profound to move forward over the upcoming months, and release to the general public the thoughtful features we have implemented with our project. Special thanks to Dr. Freddy Nguyen and his team at MIT Hacking Medicine for bringing the world together in epic fashion for the greater good."

For more information, visit CoWell Solutions at https://cowell.solutions. You can also inquire about partnerships and/or investment opportunities at [email protected].

