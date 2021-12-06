Cowgirl Cattle Customers "Live like Somebody Left the Gate Open"

BOZEMAN, Mont., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana-based Cowgirl Cattle & Trading Company has created a robust line of organic grass-fed beef snacks just for women. The company's flagship offering consists of a line of premium beef jerky products designed to inspire and empower women while fighting for equal pay. They have the only snack brand that includes a cartoon panel inside every pouch from their proprietary novel, "Laramie Landon A Cowgirl's Adventure." Customers follow along with the exploits of a kick-a** cowgirl who lives freely and embraces a courage-filled life of adventure.

Cowgirl Cattle's desire to launch a female-centric beef jerky brand began a few years ago when the owners went to a grocery store and noticed that, of all the jerkies in the store, not a single one was created for women. Nearly all of the brands sported a macho, testosterone-filled personality aimed at attracting men.

Cowgirl Cattle was created as the antidote to this market shortfall. The company serves and supports women with its products. Cowgirl Cattle is also well aware that its focus on women isn't enough. The Company also needs to make products that are good enough to compete with the best of the best.

This awareness has led to the establishment of a stringent set of standards that the brand lives and dies by. All Cowgirl Cattle organic beef products:

Are made from USDA Organic grass-fed, grass-finished beef.

Comply with USDA Organic chain of control.

Are source-verified and tested.

Are free of pesticides, herbicides, growth hormones, antibiotics, gluten, corn, and GMOs.

Never contain fillers, artificial ingredients, fake sweeteners, or high fructose corn syrup.

Always contains a new cartoon panel from its serialized novel in every batch.

Are delicious, nutritious, high in protein, low in fat, low-sugar or sugar-free, and are both paleo and keto-friendly.

This impressive list of benefits has enabled Cowgirl Cattle to stand by its claim that "Our love for you begins with every ingredient, and you can snack with absolute cowgirl confidence." It's a promise that Cowgirl Cattle customers experience with each and every bite.

About Cowgirl Cattle:

Cowgirl Cattle was launched in 2017 after a market study detailed the oversaturated quantity of male-oriented brands in the beef jerky market. The growing, female-focused brand operates out of Bozeman, Montana where it provides high-quality organic snacks, including beef jerky, Pinklet Poppers™, trail mixes, and Beefcake Bars™. The company also sells organic sausages, hot dogs, and ground beef. Learn more about Cowgirl Cattle's products and their social justice mission at cowgirlcattle.com .

