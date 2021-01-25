COWI, Parsons, SYSTRA and Implement Win DSB Framework Contract for the Copenhagen Future Rail Network

CENTREVILLE, Va., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The joint venture team consisting of COWI, Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and SYSTRA, with Implement Consulting Group as subconsultant, has been awarded DSB's large framework contract on multidisciplinary consultancy services for the automation of the S-train system in the Greater Copenhagen Area, Denmark. The contract has a term of eight years with the possibility of two six-year extensions.

The purpose of the contract is to transform the Danish S-train system from a traditional urban railway to a fully automated transport system – the Copenhagen Future Rail Network, making this one of the most extensive public transit optimisation projects undertaken in Denmark in recent years.

The transformation will contribute to growth and mobility in the Greater Copenhagen Area, while fostering a green urban environment and accommodating more passengers.



Multidisciplinary expertise to ensure successful transformation

In the preliminary phase, DSB substantiated the basis for S-train automation. Under the new contract, the Joint Venture team will assist DSB in realising the transformation, by developing a well-planned and executed migration to the automated S-train system and an operating organisation that efficiently and safely operates the new trains.

The joint venture team brings competencies and hands-on experience in fully automated transport systems, including technical requirements and migration of technical systems, as well as planning and implementation of complex change processes.

Jesper Andersen, Programme Manager of DSB:

"Establishing a fully automated S-train system is an extensive and crucial project that will benefit passengers in the future, while representing a key element in updating public transit in the Greater Copenhagen Area. When awarding the consultancy contract, we rated experience with similar projects high. The COWI-Parsons-Systra joint venture holds vast experience in large-scale railway projects – conventional as well as automated – and is a great match for us in the transformation to an automated S-train system."

Henrik Winther, Executive Vice President of Business Line Denmark, COWI:

"To COWI, this a historic project, and we are immensely proud to be able to assist DSB in creating this state-of-the-art transport system in the Greater Copenhagen Area. It will contribute to setting the standard for many other cities across the world that face similar rail transformation projects and need to meet the demands for bigger capacity and future-proof, green solutions."

Pierre Advani, Vice-President of Rail Transit Solution Europe, Parsons:

"Mass transit is an important component of any city's mobility program. This project will improve community connectivity in the city of Copenhagen, while providing great economic and operational improvement values to the City and DSB, the Danske Statsbaner/Danish State Railways. Parsons has been proud to support the signaling program within Banedenmark for the past 11 years, and we are delighted to be part of the JV team that will support DSB in the STOG UTO project."

Jean-Charles Vollery, Chief International and Development Officer, SYSTRA:

"SYSTRA is extremely delighted to support DSB on the Copenhagen Future Rail Network Programme, together with its long-time partners COWI and Parsons. The transition of such a large network into a driverless operation is indeed quite unique in the world. For SYSTRA, it is also the continuation of more than 15 years of projects in Denmark to enhance its mobility solutions."

Niels Ahrengot, Managing Partner of Implement Consulting Group

"We are incredibly proud to have been chosen to assist in making this phenomenal vision happen: create a greener transport system fit for the future."

