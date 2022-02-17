Cowles M. (Buddy) Spencer is recognized by Continental Who's Who

YORKTOWN, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowles M. (Buddy) Spencer is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Pinnacle Executive in the Realty field and in acknowledgment of his work at Mid Atlantic Commercial Realty.

Throughout his 45 year long career, Cowles M. (Buddy) Spencer has become a respected Executive in Real Estate and Brokerage. He is the CEO of Mid-Atlantic Commercial Realty, located in Yorktown, VA.



Cowles M. (Buddy) Spencer

Mr. Cowles has been interested in Real Estate since he was a high-schooler. He has since had a longstanding career in the Real Estate industry beginning in 1975.

He first began his college education at the University of Mississippi, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Psychology, and History in 1968. Mr. Spencer founded Mid-Atlantic Commercial Realty (formerly known as Poquoson Realty) in 1975. Since then, his firm has been a leader in the regional residential real estate market.



Mr. Spencer has grown his company exponentially since its inception. Mid-Atlantic Commercial Realty is now a Top 5 Power Broker in the Yorktown, VA area by Co-Star, for its work in land acquisitions, development, and real estate brokerage. In addition, the company is the Hampton Roads affiliate of TCN Worldwide, and was awarded among the Top Work Places in 2020-2021.



Today, he employs 12 residential and 15 commercial agents spanning 50 residential communities. Mr. Spencer and his staff oversee several thousand units, as well as seven retirement complexes. Throughout his longstanding career, Mr. Spencer has helped buyers and sellers find subdivisions, industrial buildings, shopping centers, and corporate office buildings to suit their needs. He has had an active involvement in the development of 16% of houses in York County, and oversaw the construction of seven retirement communities.



Mr. Spencer remains affiliated with the Coastal Hosing Association, the National Association of Realtors, the Virginia Realty Association, and the Peninsula Housing and Builders Association. He has previously sat on the Board of the Peninsula Ports Authority, is a former member of the Legislative Committee of Home Builders Association of Virginia, and is the Former co-Chairman of Fundraising for the Boys and Girls Club.



He has been awarded for his work with the Builder of the Year Award by the Peninsula Housing and Builders Association in 1983 and 1988, and a prestigious recognition by Marquis Who's Who in 2021.



He attributes his success to making and then sticking to his plan for implementing his company, working hard, and to the support of his great friends and associates. He thanks his family for their support.



For more information, visit https://midatlanticcommercial.com/.



