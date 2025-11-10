Cowork Frederick Foundation Announces Winter Wonderland Holiday Gala - December 10, 2025

Event provides opportunities to connect and celebrate, while raising funds for the nonprofit's programs.

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cowork Frederick Foundation announces its third annual holiday gala to take place at Steinhardt Brewing Company, December 10, from 7:00 to 10:00 pm. Anyone can attend, but the event was created for freelancers, small biz owners, and remote workers who might otherwise miss out on a holiday party. It provides opportunities for them to connect with others and celebrate, while raising funds for the Foundation's programs such as the "Brain Boost" lunch & learn series, discounted headshots on "Headshot Day", and "Rebel Rescue" a mentorship and assistance program for Cowork Frederick members facing a sudden loss of income.

Cowork Frederick Holiday Gala

In 2023, the Surgeon General declared an epidemic of loneliness – one that impacts individual's health, happiness, and prosperity, as well as our society as a whole. Addressing that aligns closely with the Foundation's mission. The idea for the event grew from an awareness the people the Cowork Frederick Foundation serves – freelancers, small biz owners, and remote workers – are among those who feel increasingly isolated because they often work alone.

Cowork Frederick Foundation partners with local businesses for the event. Sponsors (this year Steinhardt Brewing Co, BMC Accounting, and ACNB Bank, with more coming) and local businesses who donate gift cards and certifications for raffle prizes make the event possible.

Tickets include heavy hors d'oeuvres, desserts, a drink, music, dancing, and two chances to win prizes valued from $100 to $500. Raffle packages like "Date Night" with a gift card to a downtown restaurant and tickets to a Weinberg Theater show or "Business Boost" with consultations with a local accountant, attorney, and marketing professional help raise funds for the Foundation while also raising awareness of the donating businesses. Nonprofit members of Cowork Frederick also have an opportunity to raise funds at the event.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Gala When: December 10, 2025 (Wednesday) Time: 7:00 to 10:00 pm Location: Steinhardt Brewing Company, 340 E Patrick St, Suite 100-102, Frederick, Md 21701 To register: https://coworkfrederickfoundation.org/holiday-gala-2025/

Celebrate this holiday season with food, drink, music, and dancing. Make new connections. Enter a raffle to win prizes. All for a good cause.

About the Cowork Frederick Foundation

Founded in 2019, the Cowork Frederick Foundation (a 501(c)(3) EIN: 83-2534882) is the community-supported, non-profit arm of Cowork Frederick, Frederick's first and longest-running independently-owned coworking space. The Foundation helps Frederick County freelancers, remote workers, and micro-business owners be more successful by creating ways for them to connect, learn, and build better businesses – and lives – together. In so doing, we support a vital part of a healthy, growing, fluid, free-market economy.

WE BELIEVE

Collaboration and innovation are the keys to turning challenges into opportunities to improve our communities and our planet.

Collaboration and innovation thrive in a free and open environment. We must break down walls to end isolation, see beyond status quo, cooperate more, and learn from each other.

The way we work must become more autonomous and flexible, with people independently pursuing their craft, choosing when, where, how, and with whom they work.

Together we can reshape our economy and society through social entrepreneurship and innovation.

