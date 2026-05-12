Coworked Raises $1.8M to Bring Agentic AI to Enterprise Project Management

Funding round co-led by Open Opportunity Fund and Two Ravens, with participation from Techstars and Underdog

BOSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coworked, an enterprise AI startup, today announced a $1.8 million funding round co-led by Open Opportunity Fund and Two Ravens, with participation from Underdog Labs and Techstars. The funding will accelerate the development and deployment of Coworked Harmony, the company's agentic AI project manager, created to proactively execute the core coordination functions of enterprise project managers.

Enterprise PMOs and Transformation teams have spent years adding tools. The problem was never tooling. Project management is a capacity problem. Per the Project Management Institute (PMI), the industry needs 25 million additional project managers by 2030. That pipeline does not exist. Coworked Harmony closes that gap.

Harmony is designed to take on the coordination, follow-through, and administrative work that consumes much of a project manager's time. Rather than introducing another dashboard or requiring teams to learn a new interface, Harmony operates like a remote coworker using the systems, processes, and channels enterprises already use, including email, chat, voice and project & portfolio tools, such as Microsoft Project & Planner, Atlassian Jira, Smartsheet, Fluid, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and NH360. Coworked Harmony operates behind the scenes to coordinate teams, manage timelines, actions and risks, schedule meetings, and generate status reports. Over time, Harmony builds organizational context across teams, systems, and stakeholders, allowing it to support project execution with judgment shaped by how the enterprise actually works.

"Project managers should be spending more time on leadership, judgment, and stakeholder alignment, not chasing updates or keeping logs current," said Shawn Harris, PMP, CEO and Co-Founder of Coworked. "Harmony handles the execution grind so PMs can focus on strategy and stakeholders. We built this because we lived it while working in Fortune 500 enterprises. We knew exactly where the work breaks down."

"Agentic AI has the ability to fill critical talent gaps by adding AI workers into an enterprise. Project management is one of the clearest examples of where this shift will happen: work that has historically required human coordination, follow-through, and judgment can now be done by AI agents," said Paul Judge, Chairman and Managing Partner at Open Opportunity Fund. "Coworked's team brings the subject matter expertise in enterprise project management to understand the workflows and organizational dynamics needed to build a solution that works inside large organizations."

Coworked was founded by Shawn Harris (CEO), Ravi Linganuri (CTO), and Dr. Sulak Soysa (Chief AI Officer), veterans of IBM, Dell, Target, and Deloitte, with multiple prior exits and decades of experience building and deploying technology for the world's largest organizations. The company is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

Coworked plans to use the new funding to expand its engineering and deployment teams, deepen integrations across enterprise platforms and scale go-to-market efforts.

About Coworked Coworked is the creator of Harmony, an AI Project Manager coworker built for enterprise delivery. Harmony takes on the coordination, follow-through, and administrative project work that keeps complex initiatives moving, without requiring teams to adopt a new UI or dashboard. Harmony expands enterprise PMO capacity by autonomously performing the work that consumes most of a project manager's time, using the systems that enterprises already own. Learn more at coworked.ai.

About Open Opportunity Fund Open Opportunity Fund is a technology investment firm focused on B2B software and agentic AI companies. Founded by Paul Judge, Ph.D., and Marcelo Claure, the firm invests in business infrastructure software companies across enterprise IT, fintech, and people operations. Learn more at theopportunityfund.com.

About Two Ravens Two Ravens is a pre-seed VC fund focused on backing extraordinary founders from non-obvious backgrounds in enterprise-facing AI, software, and technology platform startups. Two Ravens is led by Isaac Kato, a 3X-exited serial entrepreneur and veteran tech investor. Learn more at www.tworavens.vc.

SOURCE Coworked