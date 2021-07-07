Coworking Pioneer Venture X Partners With Vari® to Elevate New U.S. Properties

Venture X, a shared workspace community, franchises more than 100 coworking spaces globally and plans to rapidly expand its footprint in the United States. Venture X locations offer private offices, meeting rooms, hot desks, event space and more for members. Venture X selected Vari to furnish all new properties within their expanding portfolio, impressed by the company's long-standing relationships within the coworking industry.

Venture X coworking spaces range from 20,000 to 40,000 square feet. Due to the size of the workspaces, the ability to install products with great speed was a huge advantage.

"We are growing so fast that we needed a partner who could keep up. From our first meeting, I thought that Venture X and Vari would make for a great partnership, which will only deepen as we continue to grow," said Jason Anderson, president at Venture X. "They have helped us smooth out the process of expanding."

When looking for a strategic partner, Venture X sought a single point of contact dedicated to all franchisees. Vari delivered. Venture X's unique franchise model is dedicated to providing streamlined service for all franchisees. Offering a seamless experience with facility furnishings is an integral part of the success and growth of the business.

"Vari exceeded our expectations in terms of speed and service. Prior to our partnership, our most challenging pain point was how long and arduous the design, delivery, and installation process can be," said Paula Mercer, vice president of operations at Venture X. "Now we have a single point of contact for design, ordering, and installation, so when we bring on new franchisees, new locations can be operational and ready to open quickly."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that by 2026, 67.6 million Americans will be freelancers, independent contractors, or entrepreneurs, making up a 9% increase in the growth of the workforce. The need for flexible workspaces is growing.

"We believe in the importance of a flexible workspace and the power of collaboration," said Jason McCann, chief executive officer and co-founder of Vari. "Venture X is a visionary, high-growth company, and we can't wait to watch them scale. We're excited to be there throughout the journey."

"Venture X provides a dynamic workspace for members and much more," said Faye Stutts, director of coworking partnerships at Vari. "There's an incredibly strong sense of community and collaboration."

About Venture X

Venture X is a shared workspace and community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles, with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. We are designing beautiful spaces and developing an environment and community that people love coming to work every day. Venture X is part of a successful group of affiliated companies and brands under the United Franchise Group (UFG) and has been recognized by Inc. as one of the best co-working spaces in the United States. For more information about locations visit www.VentureX.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.venturexfranchise.com.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

