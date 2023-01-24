Coworking spaces market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global coworking spaces market size is estimated to grow by USD 14,124.67 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 11.23%. APAC will account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coworking Spaces Market 2023-2027

Global coworking spaces market - Five forces

The global coworking spaces market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global coworking spaces market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global coworking spaces market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (enterprises and SMEs and freelancers and start-ups) and type (conventional coworking spaces, professional coworking spaces, and others).

The enterprises and SMEs segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. A coworking space is an effective workplace strategy employed by numerous enterprises and SMEs. Small-scale businesses prefer flexible workspace environments to support their expansion and accommodate their diverse workforce. Therefore, coworking spaces are gaining traction among global enterprises and SMEs. Such factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global coworking spaces market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global coworking spaces market.

APAC is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for coworking spaces in the region is supported by the emergence of start-up ecosystems, the rising demand for flexible workspaces, and advances in technologies. Coworking spaces are cost-effective alternatives to traditional offices. Hong Kong , Sydney , Singapore , Melbourne , Tokyo , and Shanghai have the highest concentration of coworking spaces in the region. Thus, the increase in the number of start-ups and SMEs will drive the demand for coworking spaces in APAC during the forecast period.

Global coworking spaces market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The advantages of coworking spaces are driving market growth.

are driving market growth. Coworking spaces can hold multiple business operations, which enables several entrepreneurs to work under a single roof.

These spaces offer a dynamic environment that helps start-ups, SMEs, and individual entrepreneurs grow.

They also help lower the real estate cost of a company and provide flexibility in procuring and managing spaces.

The collaborative learning environments offered by coworking spaces enable people from diverse backgrounds to work together.

Therefore, the benefits of coworking spaces can propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing inclination of coworking spaces toward technology-driven management is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Coworking space operators are investing in technology-driven management solutions, such as coworking space management software, visitor management systems, appointment scheduling software, and resource management systems.

They are employing advanced technologies such as IoT-enabled key cards, Wiegand cards, proximity cards, and magnetic stripe cards.

These factors will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Limited space and equipment are challenging the growth of the market.

are challenging the growth of the market. The lack of privacy in coworking spaces can lead to employee dissatisfaction and unproductivity.

Insufficient equipment is another major challenge faced by companies, as workers find it difficult to reach their daily targets.

Such challenges can impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this coworking spaces market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coworking spaces market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the coworking spaces market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the coworking spaces market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coworking spaces market vendors

Coworking Spaces Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,124.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, India, UK, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled betahaus GmbH, Blink Roppongi LLC, Boxer Property, CIC, Convene, Expansive, Firmspace LP, Greendesk LLC, Impact Hub GmbH, Industrious, Knotel Inc., MESH cowork LLC, Regus Group Companies, Servcorp Ltd., Spaces Holding BV, Synergy Office Spaces, The District Coworking and Flex Office, Unicorn Workspaces GmbH, United Franchise Group, and WeWork Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

