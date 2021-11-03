Coworking Spaces Market Size to Grow by USD 13.35 Bn | Advantages Of Coworking Spaces to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Nov 03, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coworking Spaces Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the coworking spaces market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 13.35 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The advantages of coworking spaces and supportive government programs and policies promoting small-scale businesses are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the disadvantages of coworking spaces will challenge market growth.
The coworking spaces market report is segmented by End-user (Enterprises and SMEs and Freelancers and startups) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India is the key market for coworking spaces market in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
- CIC
- Convene
- Expansive
- FACTORY
- Impact Hub GmbH
|
Coworking Spaces Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 13.35 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.78
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, India, UK, Germany, and Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CIC, Convene, Expansive, FACTORY, Impact Hub GmbH, Knotel Inc., Regus Group Companies, Servcorp Ltd., WeWork Companies LLC, and Industrious National Management Co. LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
