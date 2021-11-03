Coworking Spaces Market Size to Grow by USD 13.35 Bn | Advantages Of Coworking Spaces to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The advantages of coworking spaces and supportive government programs and policies promoting small-scale businesses are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the disadvantages of coworking spaces will challenge market growth.

The coworking spaces market report is segmented by End-user (Enterprises and SMEs and Freelancers and startups) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India is the key market for coworking spaces market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

CIC

Convene

Expansive

FACTORY

Impact Hub GmbH

Coworking Spaces Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, India, UK, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CIC, Convene, Expansive, FACTORY, Impact Hub GmbH, Knotel Inc., Regus Group Companies, Servcorp Ltd., WeWork Companies LLC, and Industrious National Management Co. LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

