Coworking Spaces Market Size to Grow by USD 13.35 Bn | Advantages Of Coworking Spaces to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

News provided by

Technavio

Nov 03, 2021, 11:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coworking Spaces Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the coworking spaces market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 13.35  bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The advantages of coworking spaces and supportive government programs and policies promoting small-scale businesses are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the disadvantages of coworking spaces will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead our FREE Sample Report!

The coworking spaces market report is segmented by End-user (Enterprises and SMEs and Freelancers and startups) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).  APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India is the key market for coworking spaces market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • CIC
  • Convene 
  • Expansive
  • FACTORY
  • Impact Hub GmbH
  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:
Facilities Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Facility Management Services Market in India by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coworking Spaces Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 13.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.78

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, India, UK, Germany, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CIC, Convene, Expansive, FACTORY, Impact Hub GmbH, Knotel Inc., Regus Group Companies, Servcorp Ltd., WeWork Companies LLC, and Industrious National Management Co. LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by End-user
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

Also from this source

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market to record 12.55% CAGR by...

Microarray Market to Record USD 1.21 Bn Growth | Almost 6% CAGR...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics