Coworking World Meets Yardi Kube at GCUC in Denver

SANTA BARBARA, California, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is excited to introduce the all new Yardi® Kube™ at the 2019 Global Coworking Unconference Conference (GCUC) taking place April 15–18 at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Yardi is also a premier sponsor and exhibitor at the event.

Yardi Kube, to be released nationwide this month, is a single-stack management platform for coworking and shared workspace operators. Yardi Kube will help coworking operators grow their businesses, eliminate third party integrations and save time. The product combines accounts payable, general ledger, merchant services and more in one easy-to-use technology suite.

GCUC is the world's largest coworking event, with conferences held in five continents. About 300 attendees are expected in Denver this week.

At GCUC, the Yardi Kube team will be conducting demos of the new platform and sharing the product's exciting features, including the accounting platform, internet listing service and prospect lifecycle tracking. "We look forward to showing the extent of Yardi's commitment to coworking, what the future looks like for Yardi Kube, and how the platform separates itself from the competition," said Dale Hersowitz, vice president of coworking at Yardi.

GCUC attendees are invited to come by the Yardi Kube booth, #10-11, to see Yardi Kube in action. Not attending GCUC? Visit yardikube.com to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information about how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

