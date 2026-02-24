CoWorx Promotes Amanda Platia to Chief People Officer

New position reflects CoWorx's continued investment in its People & Culture strategy

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoWorx Staffing Services , a leader in workforce solutions, announced the promotion of Amanda Platia to Chief People Officer (CPO), effective immediately. CoWorx elevated Platia to this new role as part of its commitment to aligning people practices with business priorities, as defined in its People & Culture strategy. As CoWorx continues to grow, navigate workforce transformation, and address operational and safety challenges, the CPO role will be crucial to ensuring that talent, culture, leadership, and well-being remain central to strategic decision-making.

"Amanda has been a transformational leader for CoWorx," said Kara Rogan , President and CEO at CoWorx. "Her vision, work ethic, and deep commitment to our people have strengthened the organization at every level. As we continue to evolve and grow, I have full confidence in Amanda's ability to lead our people strategy and ensure our culture remains a foundation of our success."

Platia consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep human resources expertise, and a people-first approach in her previous role as Senior Vice President of People & Culture, where she was instrumental in modernizing CoWorx's human resources function and strengthening talent development. She will continue to bring her hands-on leadership style and ability to offer fresh perspectives in her new position.

Known for doing what's right, Platia's warmth and humor foster a healthy, collaborative culture. She will also exercise these qualities in her expanded oversight of Workers' Compensation and Safety, where she will champion CoWorx's commitment to employee well-being, operational alignment, and a culture of accountability.

"I'm incredibly honored to take on the role of Chief People Officer. The work we do in People & Culture directly influences the lives and success of our teams, and I'm thankful for the chance to continue fostering a people-first culture," said Platia. "I look forward to collaborating across the organization to support our employees, enhance our capabilities, and ensure CoWorx remains a place where employees can thrive."

