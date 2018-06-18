Cowry applies AI and Big Data technology to the advantage of the home improvement industry

The benefits are as diverse as the possibilities these new forms of technology present. We've seen these possibilities in action with the advent of advanced speech recognition software, natural language generation, machine learning, and cyber defense — to name a few. Yet these technologies have yet to be applied to the booming industries of construction and renovation.

Big names in the home improvement industry like Ikea, and more recently Wayfair, have released apps that allow users to shop their catalog of products and plan their living spaces. However, these apps do nothing to address actual design processes. Such a platform would require a level of technological sophistication that could only be achieved by leveraging large amounts of historical kitchen design data, in other words "Big Data", in conjunction with artificial intelligence software.

> The Future of Home Improvement

This is exactly what Cowry's new AI Kitchen Designer app achieves. The first of its kind in an industry that has yet to reap the benefits of advanced AI and Big Data initiatives, the AI Kitchen Designer app will present the public with an innovative way of accomplishing in-home renovations. With its patented intuitive design technology, Cowry's app will allow users to shop for, design and purchase kitchens in a streamlined and simplified manner.

A do-it-yourselfers and business savvy contractors dream, the AI Kitchen Designer app eliminates the need to pay for time-consuming design services or over-pay a local dealer for a kitchen product that has been marked up by 40%. By purchasing a kitchen through the Cowry app, users will pay as low as $999 USD for premium quality real wood cabinetry (based on standard 10'x10' dimensions). That's less than the cost of a standard sectional sofa.

> Industry Predictions & Growth Projections

Industry disrupting indeed. Cowry's forward-thinking mentality in developing the AI Kitchen Designer app opens doors for businesses and homeowners alike who will be able to capitalize on both the affordability and the efficiency of this new design to purchase platform. But Cowry's vision doesn't stop there. The company intends to develop the app into a professional kitchen shopping platform where users can go to purchase products from hundreds of kitchen suppliers. Suppliers will in turn benefit from this arrangement by saving on marketing expenses and operating costs. In this way, Cowry will provide the most affordable and diverse selection of kitchen products on the market — all in one place.

Through this business model and the company's strategy of cooperation with local service suppliers across North America, Cowry is building a brand-new ecosystem which encompasses the kitchen renovation process from end-to-end and has the potential for exponential growth.

About Cowry Cabinets

Cowry Cabinets Inc., established in 2009, is a high-quality supplier of real wood cabinetry in North America. With over 25 dealers and thousands of satisfied clients served, the company has built a reputation for quality workmanship and exceptional customer service.

About Cowry App

The AI Kitchen Designer app, developed by Cowry, is a one-stop kitchen construction and renovation solution. The app enables users to shop for, design and purchase high-quality kitchen cabinetry and accessories all through one easy-to-use smart AI platform.

SOURCE Cowry Cabinets Inc.