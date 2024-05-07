Cox Automotive Ecommerce and Canopy Connect Partner to Enhance Online Car Buying

ATLANTA and BEAVERTON, Ore., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive, the world's largest automotive services and technology provider, and Canopy Connect, the leading insurance verification platform, today announced a new collaboration to embed insurance verification and servicing capabilities into Cox Automotive's Ecommerce solution to enhance the online car buying experience for consumers and dealerships.

Cox Automotive Ecommerce provides a fully automated and online consumer car buying experience. Through state-of-the-art automation and AI capabilities the collaboration will improve upon the traditional deal process while delivering increased efficiency and fraud prevention measures that benefit both car shopper and dealership.

Approximately seventy percent of car shoppers engage in some form of ID verification during their shopping experience, according to Cox Automotive Ecommerce Platform Analytics (9/1/23-11/30/23). Integrating Canopy Connect's insurance verification and servicing technology builds on Cox's vision to transform the auto retail transaction, making it more convenient for consumers to verify their insurance and reducing risk of fraud for automotive dealers.

"We set out to build an end-to-end online car buying platform and knew that insurance verification was a key part of the F&I process that was missing," said Paulo da Silva, VP of Operations for Ecommerce at Cox Automotive. "We worked with Canopy Connect's technology and team to bridge that step so our dealer partners can create a trusted and comfortable environment for online transactions with their consumers."

"Canopy Connect's technology helps Cox Automotive Ecommerce realize its vision for an end-to-end online car buying experience," said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO at Canopy Connect. "We look forward to further integrations with Cox Automotives' portfolio of products to add insurance verification and servicing capabilities."

About Canopy Connect, Inc.

Canopy Connect is the leading insurance data intake platform. Their insurance data verification API gives businesses the ability to retrieve verified insurance information directly from carriers in seconds and deliver it directly into other systems. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, the Canopy Connect data intake platform enables insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealerships, insurance innovators and other technology companies to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at https://www.usecanopy.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000-plus employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch®, and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com, or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook, or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

