Cox Automotive Forecast: Tight Supply Puts Brakes on New-Vehicle Sales

Inventory levels were tight to start the year after factory closures during the virus outbreak in 2020, but the global chip shortage has significantly impacted vehicle production this year causing available supply to be at a critically low level. To start July, new-vehicle inventory was at a record low 25 days' supply. A certain amount of supply is necessary for buyers to find the exact vehicle – type, color, trim – they want. Through the spring, inventory levels were extremely low, yet sales were able to maintain a strong pace. However, over the last two months, the sales pace has declined substantially, and a lack of products is to blame. It is expected that sales will continue to be constrained by the lack of inventory through August and September but should improve in Q4 as chip orders from manufacturers see more fulfillment.

Demand remains strong in the marketplace supported by improved consumer confidence, a strong stock market, and ongoing economic recovery. For consumers, this low-supply, high-demand situation means finding and buying their next vehicle may be a challenge. Vehicle shoppers may have a hard time finding the exact vehicle they want, in the specific color and trim package desired. And, if they can find a vehicle they want to buy, they may find that the price is non-negotiable as the average transaction price for a new vehicle in June was nearly equal to the manufacturer's suggested retail price. This combination of hard-to-find vehicles and higher prices is slowing the auto market, and there is little change expected over the next few months.

July 2021 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast Highlights

In July, new light-vehicle sales are forecast to reach 1.33 million units, or nearly 7.8% higher compared to July 2020 . When compared to last month, sales are expected to rise over 35,000 units or 2.8%.

. When compared to last month, sales are expected to rise over 35,000 units or 2.8%. The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) in July 2021 is estimated to be 15.2 million, above last year's COVID-19-impacted 14.6 million level but a slight decrease from June's inventory- constrained 15.4 million pace, and the slowest pace yet in 2021.

July 2021 New-Vehicle Sales Forecast



Sales Forecast1 Market Share

Segment Jul-21 Jul-20 Jun-21 YOY% MOM% Jul-21 Jun-21 MOM

Mid-Size Car 90,000 83,936 86,545 7.2% 4.0% 6.8% 6.7% 0.1%

Compact Car 110,000 94,125 109,904 16.9% 0.1% 8.3% 8.5% -0.2%

Compact SUV/Crossover 205,000 207,277 202,687 -1.1% 1.1% 15.4% 15.7% -0.2%

Full-Size Pickup Truck 165,000 194,676 179,442 -15.2% -8.0% 12.4% 13.9% -1.5%

Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 210,000 208,552 211,762 0.7% -0.8% 15.8% 16.4% -0.6%

Grand Total2 1,330,000 1,233,780 1,294,222 7.8% 2.8%











1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data 2 Total includes segments not shown

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.

