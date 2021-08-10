Cox Automotive Mobility and Arizona's Institute of Automated Mobility Work to Advance Automated Vehicle Development and Safety

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive Mobility, a division of Cox Automotive committed to advancing the world's fleets to serve the next generation, will be joining the Institute of Automated Mobility (IAM), a public-private consortium established by Governor Ducey in 2018 to shape the future of transportation safety, science and policy.

The collaboration will leverage emerging technologies to advance mobility solutions with an emphasis on safety and efficiency. Key focus areas will include systems integration, data capture and sharing, and smart infrastructure deployment.

"The future of mobility is being pioneered right here in Arizona, and the Institute of Automated Mobility is leading the way," said Governor Ducey. "Critical to IAM's mission are partnerships from technology leaders like Cox Automotive Mobility. We are grateful to have their leadership and expertise as part of IAM to help advance mobility solutions that will make our roads safer and improve Arizonans' lives."

Arizona has been labeled "The place where automated vehicles go to learn" by the New York Times, with companies having operated automated vehicle (AV) testing in the state, including TuSimple, Mobileye, Nuro, Imagery, Waymo, Uber, Lunewave, Udelv, Cruise and Local Motors. Today's partnership will help drive additional economic development opportunities in the advanced mobility industry.

"As a fundamental enabler of the emerging global transportation ecosystem, Cox Automotive Mobility is focused on helping deliver transportation technology that keeps vehicles moving safely, efficiently and sustainably," said Jim Heffner, AVP of Product, Cox Automotive Mobility. "We look forward to collaborating with the Institute of Automated Mobility and its vast network of innovative transportation thought leaders to further facilitate the expansion of driverless technology."

In addition, as electric vehicles (EV) increasingly integrate with AV technology, today's partnership has the potential to bolster Arizona's rapidly expanding EV industry.

"Our work with Cox Automotive and IAM will bring together those revolutionizing the automated vehicle space," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority. "We look forward to seeing how these initiatives will positively impact driver and road safety and contribute to the state's thriving innovation ecosystem focused on the future."

Since its inception in 2018, the IAM has worked to address obstacles to AV commercialization. For example, IAM's safety metrics project is pioneering a new framework for AV safety leveraging existing infrastructure, data capture techniques and experts in the fields of computer vision, machine learning, artificial intelligence, edge computing and traffic engineering.

IAM members include industry leaders, government, academia and transportation communities.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion.

www.coxautoinc.com

About The Institute of Automated Mobility

The Institute of Automated Mobility (IAM) is a public-private sector partnership to advance all aspects of automated vehicle safety, science and policy. Overseen by the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), the IAM seeks to position Arizona as a leader in the safe commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) by fostering collaborative state of the art research, development, testing and evaluation. Building on Arizona's legacy in automotive innovation, the IAM is nurturing the development of next generation transportation technologies and businesses.

www.azcommerce.com/iam

SOURCE Cox Automotive Mobility

Related Links

http://www.coxautoinc.com

