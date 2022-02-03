Cox Automotive Mobility Hires Kevin Clark as New Head of Shop Operations for Dickinson Fleet Services

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive Mobility today announced that industry veteran Kevin Clark has joined Dickinson Fleet Services as the company's new Head of Shop Operations. In this newly created executive position, Clark is charged with ensuring quality, maintenance and training excellence at the company's existing and new shop locations across the U.S.

"We're fortunate to add Kevin to our roster of leaders shaping the future of fleet services," said Ted Coltrain, Vice President of Operations at Dickinson Fleet Services. "Kevin has an excellent track record of innovation, growth and operational excellence, which will pay dividends for our newly formed Fleet Services business unit and the continued success of our customers."

"I'm honored to join the team at Cox Automotive Mobility and Dickinson Fleet Services, both industry pioneers in the transportation industry," said Clark. "I look forward to partnering with our elite team across the country to continue delivering high-quality service across our 25+ shop locations."

A highly regarded leader in the fleet services and maintenance industry, Clark has nearly 30 years of experience leading operations, and driving customer growth and value. Prior to joining Cox Automotive, he served as Executive Vice President & General Manager for Amerit Fleet Solutions. In his 11 years at Amerit, Clark was in charge of overseeing the company's nationwide field and fleet operations, with a focus on quality responsiveness and customer satisfaction. In addition, he led the introduction of several new locations, as well as the training of multiple fleet maintenance systems.

Clark also spent more than a decade at Salem Nationalease Corp., where he was responsible for the employees, customers and facilities for 10 of the company's southeast locations. He started his storied career as shop chief and quality control inspector for the United States Marine Corps. at Camp Lejuene in North Carolina.

About Dickinson Fleet Services

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Dickinson Fleet Services (DFS) has grown to become one of the largest fleet maintenance providers in the country. DFS is the leading provider of on-site mobile maintenance and repair services nationwide, offering mobile on-site maintenance and repair services for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and trailers through its fleet of more than 1,000 mobile trucks. DFS also services fleets with its network of more than 25 maintenance facilities each offering select services from accident repair, paint, refurbishment, and dedicated technician services, combined with the nation's largest self-performing 24/7 emergency repair and towing service. Dickinson Fleet Services is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. www.dickinsonfleet.com

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto ® and Xtime ®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Cox Automotive Mobility