Cox Automotive Mobility Hosts Inaugural Virtual EV Battery Summit on September 30

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to take charge of the electric vehicle (EV) transportation future, Cox Automotive Mobility will host its inaugural EV Battery Summit from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 30.

The virtual event, which brings together some of the most respected EV thought leaders and transportation strategists, will examine the current state of the electric vehicle market, as well as advancements in battery technology that will impact EV growth over the next decade.

2021 Cox Automotive Mobility EV Battery Summit

Opening Keynote & Fireside Chat

George Goddu , Electric Vehicle Service Strategy, Ford Motor Company

, Electric Vehicle Service Strategy, Ford Motor Company Joe George , President, Cox Automotive Mobility

The Road to Fleet and Commercial Electrification

IHS Markit forecasts passenger EVs to grow to 32.8 million (15% of total) in 2030. The commercial fleet market is forecasted to experience even more growth. This panel discussion will explore how the surge of e-commerce and on-demand delivery services, combined with EVs lower operation costs, will lead to the expansion of electric fleets of all sizes.

Alex Fraser , Head of Fleet Operations, Cox Automotive Mobility (moderator)

, Head of Fleet Operations, Cox Automotive Mobility (moderator) Christopher Haffenreffer, Mobility and Electrification Strategy & Innovation, Enterprise Holdings

Emily Phillips , Vice President of Advanced Solutions, XPO Logistics, Inc.

, Vice President of Advanced Solutions, XPO Logistics, Inc. Terry Rivers , Vice President of Maintenance, Dickinson Fleet Services

EV Battery Lifecycle Management Services 101

EVs carry unique implications to the automotive ecosystem with different vehicle cost structures, valuations, diagnostics, servicing and salvage. EV experts address how battery production, health and life cycle management will play a significant role as EVs become more prominent.

Jamie Butters , Chief Content Officer, Automotive News (moderator)

, Chief Content Officer, (moderator) Dirk Spiers , President and Co-Founder, Spiers New Technologies

, President and Co-Founder, Spiers New Technologies Jeff Haltrecht , Executive, Call2Recycle

, Executive, Call2Recycle Kev Adjemian , PHd, Chief Technology Officer, Electric Last Mile Solutions

EV Battery Advancements Powering the Future

During this session, today's EV battery technology and innovation leaders review battery chemistry and breakthrough advancements leading to greener roads and a healthier planet.

Lea Malloy , Head of EV Battery Services, Cox Automotive Mobility (moderator)

, Head of EV Battery Services, Cox Automotive Mobility (moderator) Rob Ferber Chief Technology Officer, Xos Trucks

Maria Kelleher , Principal, Kelleher Environmental

, Principal, Jeff Spangenberger, Materials Recycling Group Leader, Argonne National Laboratory

Kevin Wujcik , Chief Technology Officer, Blue Current, Inc.

Cross-Industry Collaboration to Advance Widespread EV Adoption

EV advancement is further accelerated when industries and organizations move forward together. This session will explore how cross-industry collaboration is paramount to driving EV innovation, consumer adoption and public and private infrastructure growth, including the regulatory and financial influence of the government.

Alan Ohnsman, Senior Editor of Future Mobility, Forbes (moderator)

(moderator) Caroline Godkin , Deputy Secretary for Environmental Policy and Emergency Response, California Environment Protection Agency

, Deputy Secretary for Environmental Policy and Emergency Response, California Environment Protection Agency Dr. David Hyde , Assistant Professor, Vanderbilt University

, Assistant Professor, Vanderbilt University Justin Wilson , Director of Public Policy, ChargePoint

Closing Keynote & Fireside Chat

Russell Hensley , Partner, McKinsey Center for Future Mobility®

, Partner, McKinsey Center for Future Mobility® Joe George , President, Cox Automotive Mobility

