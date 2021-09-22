Cox Automotive Mobility Hosts Inaugural Virtual EV Battery Summit on September 30

Sep 22, 2021, 10:31 ET
ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to take charge of the electric vehicle (EV) transportation future, Cox Automotive Mobility will host its inaugural EV Battery Summit from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 30.
The virtual event, which brings together some of the most respected EV thought leaders and transportation strategists, will examine the current state of the electric vehicle market, as well as advancements in battery technology that will impact EV growth over the next decade.
2021 Cox Automotive Mobility EV Battery Summit
Opening Keynote & Fireside Chat
- George Goddu, Electric Vehicle Service Strategy, Ford Motor Company
- Joe George, President, Cox Automotive Mobility
The Road to Fleet and Commercial Electrification
IHS Markit forecasts passenger EVs to grow to 32.8 million (15% of total) in 2030. The commercial fleet market is forecasted to experience even more growth. This panel discussion will explore how the surge of e-commerce and on-demand delivery services, combined with EVs lower operation costs, will lead to the expansion of electric fleets of all sizes.
- Alex Fraser, Head of Fleet Operations, Cox Automotive Mobility (moderator)
- Christopher Haffenreffer, Mobility and Electrification Strategy & Innovation, Enterprise Holdings
- Emily Phillips, Vice President of Advanced Solutions, XPO Logistics, Inc.
- Terry Rivers, Vice President of Maintenance, Dickinson Fleet Services
EV Battery Lifecycle Management Services 101
EVs carry unique implications to the automotive ecosystem with different vehicle cost structures, valuations, diagnostics, servicing and salvage. EV experts address how battery production, health and life cycle management will play a significant role as EVs become more prominent.
- Jamie Butters, Chief Content Officer, Automotive News (moderator)
- Dirk Spiers, President and Co-Founder, Spiers New Technologies
- Jeff Haltrecht, Executive, Call2Recycle
- Kev Adjemian, PHd, Chief Technology Officer, Electric Last Mile Solutions
EV Battery Advancements Powering the Future
During this session, today's EV battery technology and innovation leaders review battery chemistry and breakthrough advancements leading to greener roads and a healthier planet.
- Lea Malloy, Head of EV Battery Services, Cox Automotive Mobility (moderator)
- Rob Ferber Chief Technology Officer, Xos Trucks
- Maria Kelleher, Principal, Kelleher Environmental
- Jeff Spangenberger, Materials Recycling Group Leader, Argonne National Laboratory
- Kevin Wujcik, Chief Technology Officer, Blue Current, Inc.
Cross-Industry Collaboration to Advance Widespread EV Adoption
EV advancement is further accelerated when industries and organizations move forward together. This session will explore how cross-industry collaboration is paramount to driving EV innovation, consumer adoption and public and private infrastructure growth, including the regulatory and financial influence of the government.
- Alan Ohnsman, Senior Editor of Future Mobility, Forbes (moderator)
- Caroline Godkin, Deputy Secretary for Environmental Policy and Emergency Response, California Environment Protection Agency
- Dr. David Hyde, Assistant Professor, Vanderbilt University
- Justin Wilson, Director of Public Policy, ChargePoint
Closing Keynote & Fireside Chat
- Russell Hensley, Partner, McKinsey Center for Future Mobility®
- Joe George, President, Cox Automotive Mobility
About Cox Automotive
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Dickinson Fleet Services®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto ® and Xtime ®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com
