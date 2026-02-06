Cox Automotive Names Chuck Hutton Toyota 2026 Leader in Sustainability at NADA Show

Chuck Hutton Toyota receives the 2026 Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award for its eco-friendly practices and community impact.

Led by Young Kim, the owner/president of YK Auto Group and Chuck Hutton Toyota, the dealership averages more than $150 million in annual revenue, has placed in Toyota Certified's Top 20, and has earned the President's Award multiple years.

Chuck Hutton Toyota is recognized for its off-grid solar operations and Electri‑CITY Park, which enhances the customer experience and benefits the community.

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive named Chuck Hutton Toyota the 2026 Leader in Sustainability Award recipient, recognizing the Memphis dealership's off-grid solar operations and its Electri-CITY Park, a first-of-its-kind EV charging destination with amenities for drivers, families and remote workers. The award was presented by Ken Kraft, chief marketing and sales officer at Cox Automotive, at the NADA Show in Las Vegas, on Thursday, Feb. 5.

Young Kim, the owner/president of YK Auto Group and Chuck Hutton Toyota, accepts the 2026 Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award from Ken Kraft, chief marketing and sales officer at Cox Automotive, at the NADA Show in Las Vegas.

Electri-CITY Park, located on the Chuck Hutton Toyota campus, is powered by a 350-kilowatt solar farm that supplies renewable energy to the entire dealership, including EV charging stations. Low-impact groundskeeping – Valais Blacknose sheep that graze beneath the panels – reduces the need for fossil fuel landscaping and supports biodiversity on site.

Beyond charging, Electri-CITY Park turns "refueling time" into quality time. The park features a climate-controlled lounge, soundproof work pods for remote workers, a children's play area, a dog park and a golf simulator, as well as outdoor amenities including a walking track and Camry Field, a multipurpose turf field designed with pro-grade surfacing.

"We are proud to recognize Chuck Hutton Toyota as the 2026 Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award recipient," said Kraft. "Young Kim and his team are setting a strong example for how dealerships can lead on sustainability while creating lasting value for their customers, their communities and the industry."

Young Kim's Leadership and the Rise of YK Auto Group

Young Kim, owner/president of YK Auto Group and Chuck Hutton Toyota, blends an electrical engineering background with more than two decades in automotive retail. He joined Chuck Hutton Toyota in 2005. Over time, Kim led sales, used car and general sales operations before becoming general manager in 2018. In 2020, Kim purchased the store and, three years later, formed YK Auto Group to support growth and innovation across his enterprises. Under his leadership, the dealership now averages more than $150 million in annual revenue, has placed in Toyota Certified's Top 20, and has earned the President's Award multiple years.

Kim envisioned Electri-CITY Park as a practical answer to EV charging concerns and as a community asset. Unveiled on Earth Day 2025, the park is free to the public during dealership hours. The project drew broad community support at its opening and showcases how a dealer can combine renewable power, thoughtful design and hospitality to create a better charging experience.

In recognition of its outstanding in-dealership sustainability programs and its community service, Chuck Hutton Toyota will receive $10,000 to fund a sustainability project.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Cox Automotive," said Kim. "When I thought about doing this, I didn't think about winning awards or recognition. I thought about the future, and how I could leave my community better than I found it. The award helps us achieve that."

About the Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award

The Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award honors dealerships with outstanding in-store programs that reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions; minimize waste through reduction, reuse and recycling; conserve water; and demonstrate innovation, creativity, collaboration and community engagement.

Download a photo from the event: https://www.coxautoinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Young-Kim-Leader-in-Sustainability-Award-Insights.jpeg

For more information on the Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award, visit: https://www.coxautoinc.com/about-us/community/leader-sustainability-award/

About YK Auto Group

YK Auto Group is a pioneering auto dealership management company located in Memphis, Tennessee, committed to advancing electric vehicle (EV) technology and promoting sustainable practices. With a visionary approach, YK Auto Group integrates cutting-edge solutions such as solar-powered EV charging stations and community-centric lounges, setting new standards in both innovation and environmental responsibility. As experts in EV technology, charging infrastructure, and solar power, YK Auto Group is leading the way in transforming the automotive industry, beginning at Chuck Hutton Toyota. For more information, visit www.ykautogroup.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Automotive