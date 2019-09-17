Cox Automotive Partners with DRIVE TLV, Leading Smart Mobility Innovation Center in Tel Aviv, Israel

ATLANTA and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To expand its collaboration with Israeli startups and entrepreneurs, Cox Automotive announces a partnership with DRIVE TLV, a Tel Aviv-based smart mobility innovation center. The first-of-its-kind hub was founded in early 2017, by Mayer Cars and Trucks, a leading diversified transportation Group in Israel and by Dr. Tal Cohen, serial entrepreneur investor and a long-time faculty member at Georgia Tech. Cox Automotive will join a select group of DRIVE's partners: Hertz Rent a Car International, Israeli telematics company Ituran, NEC, Aptiv, Honda, Volvo Group and Volvo Cars. The partnership's main goal is to facilitate collaboration between Cox Automotive and Israeli transportation innovators.

With a booming tech sector in Israel, DRIVE TLV is focused on supporting mobility startups and entrepreneurs of all stages, with its accelerator, prototyping lab and shared workspace that encourages networking and collaboration. Israel is home to more than 8,000 startups, and over 600 are focused on mobility and transportation-related solutions.

As a DRIVE partner, Cox Automotive will actively engage with startups by providing expertise, and rapid prototyping opportunities that may evolve into additional business relationships. These activities will enable startups to receive accelerated validation of their technology and business model and, in turn, allow Cox Automotive to gain cutting edge competitive advantage.

"Israel has become one of the global hubs for smart mobility innovation," said David Liniado, vice president of new growth and development, Cox Automotive Mobility. "We are excited to partner with DRIVE and support the innovative startups driving the future of mobility out of Israel."

Interested in startups pursuing mobility intelligence technologies, apps, and software, Cox Automotive will welcome networking opportunities with potential startups that are focused on transforming the mobility experience.

"DRIVE was created from a significant need in the world of smart mobility entrepreneurs to hone real market needs through collaboration with market leaders, creation of initial stage prototypes, and the ability to back the collaboration with focused investments," said Itay Erel, CEO of DRIVE TLV. "Our partnership with Cox Automotive will help the most promising Israeli mobility startups to have quick market validation and access to one of the leading innovation company programs in the world."

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. coxautoinc.com

About DRIVE TLV

DRIVE TLV is a leading innovation center for smart mobility technology. At DRIVE, partners are provided with early insight into the breakthrough technology created by local startups, while startups gain meaningful market opportunities by developing a direct relationship with global mobility companies. Through our unique approach, we dramatically improve the successes of the integration process and provide both partners and startups a substantial competitive advantage in the market.

