Cox Automotive Presents Leader in Sustainability Award to Planet Subaru

The Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award recognizes a dealership for outstanding in-dealership sustainability programs related to waste reduction, energy or water conservation, with a focus on innovation, creativity, and engagement with its employees and the community. The award was presented by Cox Automotive President Sandy Schwartz during the Cox Automotive press conference at NADA Show 2020 in Las Vegas.

"I am pleased to present the Leader in Sustainability Award to Planet Subaru for raising the bar on sustainability standards and implementing green business practices that make a measurable difference," said Schwartz. "Taking care of our Earth matches one of our Cox core values – leaving the world a better place for the next generation. It's great to see this level of long-term commitment to the environment and doing business the right way by one of the most unique Subaru dealerships in the country."

Planet Subaru has a long legacy of sustainability. For example, in 2011, Planet Subaru became the first Subaru showroom powered entirely by solar panels on the roof. Over the years, Planet Subaru has implemented numerous sustainability efforts and programs, including:

LED lighting throughout the dealership to shrink energy consumption.

Dealership landscaping is done by goats – goatscaping – since 2013.

The property features a certified wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation, with a nature preserve and walking path.

Raising and releasing hundreds of endangered bobwhite quails annually on the property to restore their population in New England.

The dealership created an orchard by planting more than 40 fruit trees on the property and working with a local school to produce the harvest.

Unusual waste management practices including on-site composting and recycling all used oil filters to prevent 350 gallons of oil from entering the eco-system annually, even though it costs more to recycle than to discard them.

In addition to its sustainability efforts, Planet Subaru also focuses on hiring members of groups traditionally excluded from the opportunities in automotive retail. For example, women comprise over 30% of its 80-person team, including six full-time female technicians, more than any other dealership in the United States.

Planet Subaru co-founder Jeff Morrill said, "Cox Automotive chooses only one store per year from among thousands of franchised dealerships nationwide to receive its sustainability award, so Planet Subaru gratefully accepts this honor. We don't do it for the recognition, but we appreciate the opportunity to acknowledge our team and inspire our peers to pursue green projects."

For leadership in promoting green business practices and making a difference through community service, Planet Subaru will receive $10,000 to fund a sustainability project, as well as receive an energy audit from the Cox Conserves team. The dealership will use the grant to install a living wall in the service department.

As a part of Cox Enterprises, Cox Automotive is committed to doing business the right way, not just the easy way. That means continuously working to reduce the company's environmental impact through the national sustainability program, Cox Conserves.

For more information on the Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award, visit: https://www.coxautoinc.com/about-us/community/leader-sustainability-award/

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

About Cox Conserves

Launched in 2007 by Chairman Jim Kennedy, Cox Conserves is Cox Enterprises' national sustainability program. Cox Conserves focuses on reducing waste and energy consumption, as well as conserving water. The program engages the company's operating subsidiaries (Cox Communications and Cox Automotive) and encourages Cox Enterprises' 55,000 employees and their families to engage in eco-friendly practices.

The company's sustainability goals are to send zero waste to landfill by 2024 and to be carbon and water neutral by 2044. With more than $100 million invested in sustainability and conservation projects, we're on track to meet our aggressive Cox Conserves goals.

