Cox Automotive Promotes Holly Capps to Lead Manheim Sales

Under Capps' leadership, the Manheim sales team will focus on identifying the unique needs of each client and bringing a customized approach to meet their specific business requirements. The goal is to become a business partner for clients, providing full-service inventory solutions that make it easier for clients to do business better.

"I'm pleased to welcome Holly as our new sales leader for Manheim," said McKinley. "She has the depth of experience and leadership skills to propel Manheim even further in the future as well as help us continue to create a high-performing, integrated team to provide exceptional client service."

Capps said: "I'm honored to lead Manheim's dealer, commercial and consulting teams as we partner with our clients and our operations team to fuel client growth now and in the future. We are excited about the variety of solutions we can offer across all of the Cox Automotive brands that will enable our clients to be wildly successful."

Before joining Cox Automotive, Capps had a 20-year career with Cox Media, the advertising sales division of Cox Communications, where she earned a reputation as a leader who drives results while leading transformation – resulting in Cox Media realizing significant revenue growth.



