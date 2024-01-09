Cox Connects Consumer Electronics Show for Tenth Year, Cox Mobile Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Cox's network keeps CES 2024 running at high speed, providing end-to-end internet connectivity throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center and beyond

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications is providing critical high-speed broadband, managed wifi, advanced convention services and smart community solutions for the world's most powerful tech event, the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), hosted by the Consumer Technology Association Jan. 9-12, 2024. Cox has supported the show with its advanced network infrastructure for more than a decade.

Why It Matters
As global technology leaders converge in Las Vegas for another year of showcasing breakthrough technologies, high-speed internet availability is paramount to the success of the show, from powering large-scale interactive exhibits to ensuring the 130,000-plus expected attendees stay individually connected throughout the city. 

"This year's CES is anticipated to be one of the busiest yet, and we will deliver the most advanced connectivity to attendees," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications. "Cox's multi-gig, fiber powered network connects hundreds of thousands of people attending premiere events hosted in Las Vegas, an international stage for sports and entertainment and technology."

Go Deeper: CES Infrastructure
Because CES attendees and exhibitors need reliable wired, wireless and cellular connections, Cox is providing:

  • 2,800 Wifi Access Points, enabling a fast, dense and high performing wifi network that covers every inch of the show space
  • 802.11ax Technology, ensuring higher speeds over longer distances and access points that support a higher number of devices
  • Distributed Antenna System (DAS), delivering complete indoor cellular coverage
  • 5GHz Wireless, providing faster data rates with less interference
  • High Capacity Broadband, going straight to the convention floor, enough connectivity to transmit more than 1.2 Gigabytes per second
  • Redundant, Dedicated Fiber, bringing dual 10 gigabit connections to the convention center to help ensure secure, reliable communications

Marking One Year in Mobile
CES also commemorates the one-year anniversary of Cox Mobile's national launch. In the last year, Cox introduced a full mobile service to customers who want to run on the network with unbeatable 5G reliability and get the best devices at a great price. Customers can choose between two simple plans, with the option to add multi-line discounts and experience discounted monthly internet rates when Cox Mobile and internet services are combined.

Cox Mobile will be front and center at CES, as Cox Senior Vice President Tony Krueck and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Mark Lawson host a media lunch panel on Jan. 9 focused on mobile trends. Members of the media can reach out to Maria Esposito ([email protected]) for more information.

Cox's Impact in Las Vegas
Cox's connectivity solutions reach far beyond the Las Vegas Convention Center. Cox Business provides phone, internet and IT solutions to power the city's major event spaces and venues that are welcoming CES visitors. 

As a member of Cox's Smart Gigabit Communities (SGC) program, Las Vegas is equipped with Cox's "smart community" solutions, which optimize logistics with connected streetlights, intelligent parking and a video analytics solution that creates more efficient and safer loading zones. 

"As the technology partner for the past decade, Cox has been an integral part of the Las Vegas Convention Center experience, ensuring the highest performing network that keeps hundreds of thousands of attendees connected," said Jady West, Vice President of Hospitality for Cox Business. "CES is the pinnacle of the convention calendar and we're proud of our role in powering the show."

About Cox Communications
Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit www.coxbusiness.com.

SOURCE Cox Communications

