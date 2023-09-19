Cox Enterprises' All-Employee Band Releases Its First EP

The Band, The Mondays is making a mark in celebration of the company's 125-year history

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises announces new original music from five employees who partnered to form the Cox house band called The Mondays. The EP titled "125" debuted this month, commemorating the company's 125th year anniversary.

Founded in August of 1898, Cox has a rich history of taking care of people, uplifting communities and striving to build a better tomorrow. The album comprises six original tracks written, arranged and recorded by The Mondays.

The Mondays from left to right: Kyle Noblin, Jonathan Benton, Elizabeth Saulsbury, Tyler Herrin, and Fanye Abbey
The Mondays from left to right: Kyle Noblin, Jonathan Benton, Elizabeth Saulsbury, Tyler Herrin, and Fanye Abbey

"At Cox, we have a motto to 'Make a Little Music' that reminds us to celebrate each other and the unique gifts we all bring to the table," said John Kovac, SVP of Brand, Marketing, Creative at Cox Enterprises. "Cox's 125th anniversary presented a great opportunity to highlight employees' talents and create a piece of art that will tell the story of the company for generations to come. Each song reflects the band members' experiences working at Cox and the company's legacy and future through a variety of musical moods and stylings."

"We were honored to be asked to contribute music that celebrates Cox's 125th anniversary," said Elizabeth Saulsbury, Employment Brand Manager at Cox Enterprises and a member of The Mondays. "Our goal was to create musical anthems that reflect the joy and energy of Cox's culture. We love having the opportunity to make a little music at work, and we hope that our colleagues, customers, and community partners have as much fun listening to this record as we did writing and recording it."

As Cox marks 125 years, 2023 is a milestone year in the ongoing journey to build a better future. The "125" album celebrates Cox's storied history, bright future, and award-winning workplace experience.

The EP is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music and YouTube.

About Cox Enterprises
Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, while strategically investing in emerging technologies driving the future of cleantech, health care, and public sector services. Its major operating subsidiaries are Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, which includes brands like Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $22 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

Media Contact:
Tomeca Mosley
[email protected]

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

