Cox Enterprises Announces STEAM-Powered Classroom Challenge with DonorsChoose to Provide Teachers with Essential Classroom Materials

Cox will match up to $100,000 in community donations toward STEAM and sustainability-related DonorsChoose projects

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises is piloting a partnership with DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit empowering public school teachers to request essential classroom materials. The Cox Enterprises STEAM-Powered Classroom Challenge will match up to $100,000 in individual community contributions dollar-for-dollar on qualified STEAM and sustainability-related DonorsChoose projects in schools in under-resourced communities. Cox is dedicated to empowering the next generation of STEAM leaders with diverse skills, the gifts of curiosity and innovation, and a passion for exploration and growth that will make our world a better place.

DonorsChoose promotes access to education and ensures students in under-resourced communities have the tools they need to succeed. Cox has a goal to empower 34 million people to live more prosperous lives by 2034, making a positive impact in its communities and building a better future for the next generation. Starting February 21, Cox will match public donations for classroom projects in schools where a majority of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. The campaign will run for approximately two months or until all funds are distributed. The $100,000 donation will support classrooms in the following 10 regions in which the company does business:

Atlanta, GA

Hampton Roads, VA

Gulf Coast, FL

New Orleans, LA

Baton Rouge, LA

Vermont

Austin, TX

Manheim, PA

Gaston County, NC

Detroit, MI

"Partnering with DonorsChoose on the one-to-one public match not only aligns with our ambitious goal to empower 34 million people in the next 10 years but also encourages people to contribute to their own communities," said Maury Wolfe, vice president of corporate responsibility and social impact at Cox Enterprises. "Cox is committed to promoting access to education and ensuring students of all economic backgrounds have the resources they need to succeed. This partnership is a great opportunity to encourage the next generation to embrace the power of creativity and innovation through STEAM classroom projects."

"Every donation to DonorsChoose moves us closer to our mission," said Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose. "The partnership with Cox will help connect the public to schools in cities across the country and ensure students in low-income communities have experiences and tools for a great education."

Cox is currently matching more than 100 projects on the DonorsChoose website.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, health care, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6 million people and partners have contributed $1.6 billion to support nearly 3 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, go to www.donorschoose.org.

