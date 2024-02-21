Cox Enterprises Announces STEAM-Powered Classroom Challenge with DonorsChoose to Provide Teachers with Essential Classroom Materials

News provided by

Cox Enterprises

21 Feb, 2024, 13:15 ET

Cox will match up to $100,000 in community donations toward STEAM and sustainability-related DonorsChoose projects

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises is piloting a partnership with DonorsChoose, an education nonprofit empowering public school teachers to request essential classroom materials. The Cox Enterprises STEAM-Powered Classroom Challenge will match up to $100,000 in individual community contributions dollar-for-dollar on qualified STEAM and sustainability-related DonorsChoose projects in schools in under-resourced communities. Cox is dedicated to empowering the next generation of STEAM leaders with diverse skills, the gifts of curiosity and innovation, and a passion for exploration and growth that will make our world a better place. 

Continue Reading

DonorsChoose promotes access to education and ensures students in under-resourced communities have the tools they need to succeed. Cox has a goal to empower 34 million people to live more prosperous lives by 2034, making a positive impact in its communities and building a better future for the next generation. Starting February 21, Cox will match public donations for classroom projects in schools where a majority of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. The campaign will run for approximately two months or until all funds are distributed. The $100,000 donation will support classrooms in the following 10 regions in which the company does business:

  • Atlanta, GA
  • Hampton Roads, VA
  • Gulf Coast, FL
  • New Orleans, LA
  • Baton Rouge, LA
  • Vermont
  • Austin, TX
  • Manheim, PA
  • Gaston County, NC
  • Detroit, MI

"Partnering with DonorsChoose on the one-to-one public match not only aligns with our ambitious goal to empower 34 million people in the next 10 years but also encourages people to contribute to their own communities," said Maury Wolfe, vice president of corporate responsibility and social impact at Cox Enterprises. "Cox is committed to promoting access to education and ensuring students of all economic backgrounds have the resources they need to succeed. This partnership is a great opportunity to encourage the next generation to embrace the power of creativity and innovation through STEAM classroom projects."

"Every donation to DonorsChoose moves us closer to our mission," said Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose. "The partnership with Cox will help connect the public to schools in cities across the country and ensure students in low-income communities have experiences and tools for a great education."

Cox is currently matching more than 100 projects on the DonorsChoose website.

About Cox Enterprises
Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, health care, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $23 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

About DonorsChoose
DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6 million people and partners have contributed $1.6 billion to support nearly 3 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, go to www.donorschoose.org.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises

Also from this source

Techstars Impact Powered by Cox Enterprises Announces 2024 Class

Techstars Impact Powered by Cox Enterprises Announces 2024 Class

Today, Techstars Impact powered by Cox Enterprises announces their 2024 class. This year's cohort includes a wide range of companies focused on...
Cox Enterprises Promotes Patrick O'Boyle to SVP of Corporate Development

Cox Enterprises Promotes Patrick O'Boyle to SVP of Corporate Development

Cox Enterprises announced today that Patrick O'Boyle has been promoted to senior vice president of corporate development, effective immediately. In...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.