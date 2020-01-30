Cox Enterprises Named 'Best Place to Work' for LGBTQ Equality

The Corporate Equality Index is a national benchmarking tool measuring corporate policies and practices for LGBTQ employees. The index is part of the Workplace Equality Program for the HRC Foundation, which advocates for LGBTQ equality and educates the public about LGBTQ issues.

"Diversity and inclusion is a strategic business enabler," said Tiffanie McDonald, assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion at Cox Enterprises. "When we're open-minded and inclusive, it's not only good for business but for our society as a whole."

The company has five LGBTQ employee resource group chapters focused on developing strategies that promote LGBTQ inclusion. Its enterprise-wide volunteer policy also allows employees to donate their time to organizations that matter to them like Pride. In 2019, the company also enhanced its health benefits package to include gender confirmation surgery for all benefits-eligible employees.

Cox provides cash and in-kind donations to dozens of organizations dedicated to promoting diversity and advocating for the needs of minorities. For example, Cox is national silver sponsor of the Human Rights Campaign, and a gold-level sponsor of the Atlanta Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (since 2007) and the LGBTQ Institute's annual Diversity in Business Forum. Cox is also a Rainbow (top level) sponsor of the Atlanta Pride Festival each year and an annual supporter of Jerusalem House, a nonprofit in greater Atlanta that helps families and homeless individuals affected by HIV/AIDS.

Additionally, Cox is a member of the HRC's Business Coalition for Equality Act to show support for federal legislation that provides the same basic protections to the LGBTQ people as are provided to other protected groups under federal law.

This year marks the 18th year that HRC has issued the Corporate Equality Index report. For more information about the Corporate Equality Index and the HRC, including a breakdown of each business's rating click here. To learn more about Cox's commitment to fostering diversity through our employees, communities, products and suppliers, visit the Diversity page.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications and automotive companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and health care. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises or @AlexTaylor_Cox.

